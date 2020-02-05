Delhi Polls: Gautam Gambhir Accuses Kejriwal Of Lying; Calls Him 'Chief Pretender'

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday joined his party leaders in calling out Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal as a 'liar'. Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls, Gautam attacked Kejriwal, terming him as the "chief pretender".

"This is an amazing Chief Minister!! Lied to Anna Hazare... Then lied to his friends... Lied to all governments... And then lied to thousands of people of 'Delhi'!! Chief Minister or Chief Pretender??" Gambhir wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

In another tweet, the cricketer-turned-politician said, "AAP's message is Entertain or Frighten, But seize power. I (Gautam Gambhir) appeal to the youth of Delhi, that on 8 February, the election of Delhi is not just a battle to save the future. We will fight these battles together and make Delhi 'Delhi' once again. Jai Hind."

“AAP” का संदेश..

बहला दो..

या

दहला दो..

पर सत्ता हथिया लो..



मैं दिल्ली के युवाओं से अपील करता हूँ, के 8 फ़रवरी को अब सिर्फ़ दिल्ली का चुनाव नहीं भविष्य बचाने की लड़ाई है । ये लड़ाई हम मिलकर लड़ेंगे और “दिल्ली को दिल्ली” बनाएँगे। जय हिंद🇮🇳#AAPBurnsDelhi — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 4, 2020

Shaheen Bagh gunman linked with AAP

Gautam Gambhir's comments after the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday revealed that Kapil Gujjar, the man held for opening fire at Shaheen Bagh on February 1, is linked with AAP, based on photographs recovered from his phone. In the photos, Gujjar and his father Gaje Singh are seen along with prominent leaders of the party such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh.

A Delhi court had sent Kapil Gujjar, arrested for firing in the air at southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), to two-day police custody on Sunday. Kapil Gujjar was produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vijeta Singh Rawat.

Voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi will be held on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11.

Campaigning for the Assembly polls will end on February 6. AAP, BJP and Congress are the chief contenders in the Delhi elections.

