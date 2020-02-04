'Exposes Dirty Face Of AAP': BJP's Nadda On Shaheen Bagh Gunman's 2019 AAP Induction

BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital after a link between the shooter who opened fire near Shaheen Bagh area on February 1 and AAP emerged. Taking to Twitter, Nadda said that people of the country and Delhi on Tuesday saw the dirty face of "Aam Aadmi Party".

'Even sold the security of the country'

JP Nadda said, "For political gains, Kejriwal and his people even sold the security of the country. Earlier, Kejriwal used to insult the army and advocate terrorists, but today, his relations with those who carry out their terrorist activities came to light."

देश और दिल्ली की जनता ने आज “आम आदमी पार्टी” का गंदा चेहरा देखा। राजनीतिक लालसा के लिए केजरीवाल और उनके लोगो ने देश की सुरक्षा तक को बेच तक दिया। पहले केजरीवाल सेना का अपमान करते थे और आतंकवादियों की वकालत लेकिन आज तो उनके आतंकी गतिविधियों को अंजाम देने वालो से सम्बंध सामने आ गए। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 4, 2020

'They threw political dice in favour of Sharjeel Imam'

In another tweet, Nadda said, "It is this Kejriwal and his party that has been saving the 'Tukde-Tukde gang, which gives statements about dividing the nation. They threw a political dice in favour of Sharjeel Imam but when Delhi police caught him, their intentions were deflated so they made an 'AAP party' worker fire a bullet".

इसी केजरीवाल और उसकी पार्टी ने देश को विखंडित करने वाला बयान देने वाले टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग को बचा कर रखा है। शर्ज़ील इमाम के पक्ष में राजनीतिक पासे फेंके थे।लेकिन जब दिल्ली पुलिस से उसे पकड़ कर तो इनके मंसूबो पर पानी फिर गया फिर इन्होंने “आप पार्टी” के कार्यकर्ता से गोली चलवा दी। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 4, 2020

'People of Delhi will give a befitting reply'

Nadda said he wanted to make it clear to Kejriwal that this country is bigger than any election, any government, and "this nation will not forgive those who play with its security. Kejriwal and his entire team have been exposed. The people of Delhi will give a befitting reply."

मैं केजरीवाल को साफ़ करना चाहता हूँ कि ये देश किसी भी चुनाव, किसी भी सरकार से बड़ा है और इसकी सुरक्षा से खिलवाड़ करने वालों को ये देश माफ़ नहीं करेगा। केजरीवाल और उसकी पूरी टीम बेनक़ाब हो गयी। दिल्ली की जनता करारा जवाब देगी। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 4, 2020

He claimed the entire country has seen "photos of Imam Hussain, the MLA and former minister of Delhi government, with a radical terrorist organisation PFI"

PFI जैसे कट्टरवादी आतंकी संगठन के साथ @AamAadmiParty के विधायक और दिल्ली की सरकार के पूर्व मंत्री इमाम हुस्सैन की तस्वीरें आज पूरे देश ने देखी। PFI की गतिविधियों ने देश की अस्मिता और सुरक्षा को कितना नुक़सान पहुँचाया है पूरे देश को पता है पर कमाल है कि केजरीवाल उनके साथ खड़े है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 4, 2020

Confirming Kapil Gujjar's link with AAP, Rajesh Deo, DCP Crime Branch said, "In our initial investigation we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish and he has already disclosed that he and his father joined AAP a year ago. We have taken his two days remand."

Shaheen Bagh shooting

A Delhi court had sent Kapil Gujjar, arrested for firing in the air at southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), to two-day police custody on Sunday. Kapil Gujjar was produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vijeta Singh Rawat. On Saturday, he had fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protests are being held for over a month now.

