Giriraj Singh Fires Irresponsible 'suicide Bomber' Barb On Shaheen Bagh; Deletes & Defends

Posting a communal tweet on Thursday, BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh has alleged that Shaheen Bagh is conspiring against the nation and "suicide bombers" are being trained there. Along with the tweet, he posted a video of Burqa-clad women claiming that Shaheen Bagh is no move a movement but a hub of "Suicide bombers." After receiving flak on social media, the BJP leader infamous for his communal remarks deleted his tweet within minutes.

"This Shaheen Bagh is no more a movement. This is a hub of suicide bombers. In the country's capital, they are conspiring against the nation," Singh had tweeted.

Giriraj justifies his tweet

However, even after deleting the tweet, Giriraj Singh justified his remark, while speaking to news agency ANI. Narrating the incident of the death of 4-month-old in Shaheen bagh, Singh said: "This is a Khilafat movement going on, Sharjeel Imam is saying that let's break the country, PFI pamphlets are saying so. A child dies, and his mother says he is a martyr, what is this if not suicide bombing?"

Union Minister Giriraj Singh:Shaheen Bagh mein ek mahila ka bachcha thand mein mar jaata hain aur vo mahila kehti hain ki mera beta shaheed hua hain. Ye suicide bomb nahi hai to kya hai? Agar Bharat ko bachana hai to ye suicide bomb, Khilafat Andolan-2 se desh ko sajak karna hoga pic.twitter.com/Y2UuGG3ei2 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

Giriraj takes on Owaisi

Taking on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, he claimed that he is leading the such "anti-India movements." Taking a dig on Akbaruddin Owaisi's infamous 15-minute remark and Owaisi's recent statement that the Taj Mahal was made by his forefather, Singh said: "Why are they saying Red Fort and Taj Mahal belongs to their father. What is this, which history? A handful of Mughals came here, everyone knows that. These people are leading Khilafat Movement Part 2. We have to protect the country from this."

Giriraj Singh's communal remark on Kejriwal

Making a communal remark on Tuesday, Singh had said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is using "mosques as vote bank." Speaking to news agency ANI, he attacked Delhi CM Kejriwal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and also spoke about Shaheen Bagh.

In a communal remark, he said: "Kejriwal's vote bank is mosque and not temples. When Kejriwal came in power, he was shouting Vikas Vikas, Anna Anna. Now he is calling Jinnah Jinnah." He also slammed Rahul Gandhi saying that he does not know the meaning of employment. He also challenged Rahul Gandhi claiming that he would not know the difference between various crops in village.

