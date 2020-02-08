Giriraj Singh Urges People To Vote For BJP To 'save Delhi From Becoming An Islamic State'

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Saturday appealed to voters in the national capital to vote for BJP in order to save Delhi from becoming an 'Islamic State'. Singh took to Twitter and said, "Shaheen Bagh supporters have come out to vote for Kejriwal. My appeal to the people of Delhi is that if Shaheen Bagh has to be stopped, if Delhi has to be saved from becoming an Islamic state, then go out and vote for the BJP."

He further added, "Delhi now knows who is standing with Shaheen Bagh and who is standing with Hindustan. This time Delhi will vote for BJP."

Amit Shah urges voters

Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the people of Delhi to vote to 'free Delhi from lies and vote-bank politics.' Taking to Twitter, Shah said that "only a government with far-sighted thinking and strong intentions can make Delhi the best capital of the world by giving Delhi clean air, clean drinking water and household to every poor."

दिल्ली को स्वच्छ हवा, स्वच्छ पीने का पानी और हर गरीब को अपना घर देकर इसे विश्व की सबसे अच्छी राजधानी सिर्फ एक दूरदर्शी सोच व मजबूत इरादों वाली सरकार ही बना सकती है।



मैं दिल्ली की जनता से अपील करता हूँ कि झूठ और वोटबैंक की राजनीति से दिल्ली को मुक्त करने के लिए मतदान अवश्य करें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 8, 2020

Read: Giriraj Singh targets Delhi CM Kejriwal; says "he came with Anna, now chanting Jinnah"

Delhi Assembly Elections

The polling for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly started at 8 AM on Saturday, February 8, where Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. The Election Commission of India (EC) has set up 13,000 polling stations and deployed 90,000 officials to ensure smooth polling. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. The results of the elections will be declared on February 11. As of 11 AM on Saturday, the voter turnout is 14.75 per cent.

Read: AAP MP Sanjay Singh condemns Manoj Tiwari's 'Ashudh' remark on CM Kejriwal

In the previous elections, the AAP had staged a stunning comeback after infamously demitting office months earlier, and won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP managed to win just 3 seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader among other achievements, was the BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election.

Read: Delhi Elections: Manoj Tiwari's sixth-sense tells him BJP will win; makes bold projection

Read: Delhi Elections: Amit Shah urges voters to 'free Delhi from lies & vote-bank politics'

(With ANI Inputs)