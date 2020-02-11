'Win For Developmental Politics', Says Jayant Patil Lauding Kejriwal Over Victory In Delhi

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Jayant Patil congratulated AAP founder Arvind Kejriwal after the latter's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections. Patil also took a dig at the BJP by saying that the results reflected that development spoke louder than divisive politics.

Patil congratulates Kejriwal

Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal for it’s massive victory in delhi. This proves that development, actions speak louder than pseudo nationalism & divisive politics of @BJP4India. I sincerely urge the BJP to work together with state governments for the progress of every state! — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) February 11, 2020

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, he also called upon the BJP to work with the state governments for the progress of every state.

The AAP won a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly polls with the party leading in 63 out of the 70 seats. After the results came in, Kejriwal addressed his party workers from the party headquarters and said, "He said that votes are for those who make schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics. This is a new kind of politics. This is not just a Delhi victory, but a victory for India".

He added, "Today Lord Hanuman has been very generous to Delhiites. He should bless all 2 crore Delhi people to work diligently for the next 5 years. I wish to thank all party workers for all their hard work. My family has also worked for me. It is my wife's birthday. I had cake, I will offer to all of you. We all have to work together for the next five years as I alone cannot do it."

Building on its massive common-man appeal, the AAP government offered several freebies - free electricity, water, free wifi services, free metro and bus rides for women in the run-up to the elections. Meanwhile, the BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 conducted a campaign that revolved around nationalism and against Shaheen Bagh.

