Manoj Tiwari Brands Kejriwal A 'Chunavi Hanuman Bhakt'; Clarifies His 'Ashudh' Remarks

Amid the Delhi Assembly election, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday clarified his 'Ashudh' remark over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Hanuman temple visit. Tiwari said that Kejriwal never remembered Hanuman until election days. Calling Kejriwal a 'Chunavi Hanuman Bhakt', Tiwari said that he has hurt the sentiments of the Hindus.

"Kejriwal visited the temple and used the same hands he used to remove his shoes to offer the garlands to Hanuman. Nobody here will agree to this. Firstly you never remembered Hanuman earlier, now ahead of elections you went to Hanuman. You are a 'Chunavi Hanuman Bhakt'. At least he should have washed his hands, why is he hurting the sentiments of us Hindus."

Questioning Sanjay Singh on his allegations made at BJP, Tiwari said, "Some AAP leader said that I have said that Arvind Kejriwal is 'Achoot' (untouchable). I am asking the AAP leader who said Kejriwal is untouchable. Who said he is untouchable? We haven't said like this. None of us have used that word." Further explaining himselse, Manoj Tiwari said, "We only asked him that why did you use the same hands for offering the garland that you used for getting off your shoes. We said he has given an identity of 'Ashudhi' (impurity)."

"Sanjay Singh should tell who he thinks is untouchable? India is progressing, he is still stuck with untouchability. Does he consider the citizens of the country as untouchables?" Tiwari added.

Kejriwal reacts to Tiwari's remarks

Breaking his silence on the 'Ashudh' remark made by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Delhi Chief Minister, and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused the BJP of mocking him ever since he recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on a TV channel. Taking to the microblogging site, Kejriwal sought to know what kind of politics the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is doing.

In his tweet, Kejriwal said, "Ever since I have recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on a TV channel, the BJP is constantly mocking me. Yesterday, I went to the Hanuman Temple. Today, BJP leaders are saying that the temple has turned impure by his visit. What kind of politics is this? God belongs to all. God blesses everyone, including those in the BJP."

जब से मैंने एक TV चैनल पे हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ा है, भाजपा वाले लगातार मेरा मज़ाक़ उड़ा रहे हैं। कल मैं हनुमान मंदिर गया।आज भाजपा नेता कह रहे हैं कि मेरे जाने से मंदिर अशुद्ध हो गया। ये कैसी राजनीति है? भगवान तो सभी के हैं। भगवान सभी को आशीर्वाद दें, भाजपा वालों को भी।



सबका भला हो — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

Sanjay Singh slams Tiwari

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday slammed BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari for his remark on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Singh said that the BJP still lives in the olden times were Dalits were considered as untouchables. Singh also called the remark as degraded and rubbish. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal visited the Connaught Place's Hanuman Temple seeking the deity's blessings ahead of his re-election bid.

Speaking to the media Singh said, "The BJP looks at the Chief Minister of Delhi with a feeling of an untouchable. This is a very degraded and rubbish statement the BJP has made. Still, you are living in those times where Dalit's were not allowed to enter a temple. I don't think that even Lord Ram can save the BJP."

