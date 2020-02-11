Delhi Election: As AAP Nears Victory, Raghav Chadha Hails 'Kejriwal Model Of Development'

As trends revealed a clear victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi Assembly Elections on Tuesday, AAP members have flocked the streets of Delhi to celebrate the party's early electoral victory. AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who won from the Rajendra Nagar Constituency, held a celebratory gathering outside AAP's office on Tuesday afternoon.

Raghav Chadha hailed his party and its chief Arvind Kejriwal, declaring that 'politics of work' has won the Assembly elections.

The AAP leader said, "In the last five years what Kejriwal did was true patriotism. Delhi has proven that Kejriwal is a true nationalist and they have voted for the model of governance."

"Today the people of Delhi have proven that Arvind Kejriwal is the model of development, nation-building and patriotism," he said while speaking to the media.

'Kejriwal model of development'

Addressing the AAP supporters at a massive gathering outside the party office, Raghav Chadha said that the people of Delhi have been victorious on this day. Appreciating the works done by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav said that 'Kejriwal is the model of development'.

"The model of development which provides cheap and free electricity, developed roads, water, and sewage facilities. In his reign, the Chief Minister provides free pilgrimage to senior citizens and free bus rides to women and girls," Raghav Chadha said.

In his speech, the AAP leader further slammed BJP leader Parvesh Verma who had called Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist" and said: "the people have proven that Delhi's son Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a nationalist."

The national capital is celebrating as AAP heads towards emerging victorious in the Assembly elections. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also held a grand roadshow after early trends hinted easy victory for AAP. "This is the third time that the people have re-elected Kejriwal and shown their love for him. This shows the governance model and education model that Kejriwal has set in the country," Sisodia said.

