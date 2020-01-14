The Debate
RJD Holds Talk With Congress Over Alliance Ahead Of Delhi Polls

Delhi Assembly Elections

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is holding talks with Congress to forge an alliance, in order to contest the polls together.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is holding talks with Congress to forge an alliance, in order to contest the polls together. This comes as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that the party's Delhi in-charge Manoj Jha and general secretary Qamar Alam are holding talks with the Congress to reach an agreement with respect to seat-sharing. Both the parties are in an alliance in the Centre as well. 

Tejashwi Yadava on an alliance with Congress 

"It would be good if we enter into an alliance with Congress in Delhi. Delhi in-charge Manoj Jha and party general secretary Qamar Alam are holding talks with Congress. We are already in alliance at the centre and in Bihar. We will stake claim over the seats which we are likely to win " said Yadav. 

Delhi poll dates 

The Election Commission of India in its press conference stated that the National Capital of Delhi will cast its votes in a single phase for the Assembly elections on February 8, Saturday. The counting of votes for the Assembly polls will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates will be on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations will be for January 24.  

The ECI in its press address, also stated that the Model Code of Conduct for Delhi will be brought into effect immediately, and the candidates will be given 15 days to carry out campaigning activities for the polls. 

AAP, BJP receive notices from EC

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) received notices from Delhi’s Chief Electoral Office (CEO) on Monday for violating the Model Code of Conduct levied in the national capital. As per reports, the CEO has issued two notices to AAP and one notice to the BJP for not abiding by the Election Commission and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights instructions. The Model Code of Conduct has been brought into effect in Delhi since January 6.   

Published:
