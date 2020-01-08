AAP Starts Evaluating Performance Of MLAs Ahead Of Assembly Polls

With Delhi Assembly Elections being around the corner, the Aam Aadmi Party has started examining the performance of its sitting MLAs. A party source reportedly informed that a 'report card' is being made for each MLA to evaluate the performance of the MLAs before the redistribution of tickets.

The sitting MLAs will reportedly be evaluated based on his/ her performance, popularity, and image among the people of his constituency and state.

While interacting with a news agency, the party leader said, "we are conducting the performance survey on various levels of each MLA. It will be too early to say anything about the survey." "It is very important to know what people are thinking about their leader. We will not repeat the faces if the leader has not worked or had a bad image," the party leader added.

The party leader associated with the evaluation also informed that the party is hunting for fresh faces ahead of the polls. The AAP leader also reiterated about the common man being the top priority of the party and stated that the work for finalizing candidates is in full swing and the final list will be declared by mid-January.

Earlier during the 2015 polls, the Aam Aadmi Party had emerged as the single largest party by winning 67 of 70 seats. The rest of the three seats were won by the BJP

Delhi Assembly Polls 2020

Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora on Monday addressed the media and announced the date for Delhi Assembly Elections.

The Election Commission of India in its press conference stated that the National Capital of Delhi will cast its votes in a single phase for the assembly elections on February 8. The counting of votes for the assembly polls will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates will be on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations will be for January 24.

