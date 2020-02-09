Delhi Elections: Sanjay Singh Lashes Out At EC For Not Revealing Voter Turnout

As the polling in Delhi concluded on February 8, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh blamed the Election Commission for not stating the percentage of voter turnout. On Saturday, all 70 constituencies in Delhi have gone to polls. While there was massive campaigning done by the political parties in the run-up to the elections, Delhi's response to voting has been lukewarm recording only 42.56% voter turnout till 4 pm. Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh stated that he blamed the EC for the poor turnout.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sanjay Singh accused the election commission of internal politics, citing examples of elections during the ballot system.

"Delhi elections were held yesterday, for the first time in the history of 70 years, the Election Commission was not ready to tell what percentage of turnout was done. It means that there is something going on."

"When elections were held from the ballot, the voting percentage used to come in 1 hour. What the Election Commission does not know is that BJP's General Secretary BL, Santosh knows! They are saying a 17% turnout in the last two hours." Sanjay Singh added.

Sanjay Singh Exudes Confidence In AAP's Victory

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh exuded confidence in the return of Arvind Kejriwal led government in the national capital. According to Republic Jan Ki Baat exit polls, AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat and others are projected to win no seats.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sanjay Singh slammed BJP for spreading rumors during the campaigning and further stated the 'people have voted in the name of work'. The leader also accused BJP of confusing the capital on the subject of CAA and NRC.

"We should wait for the final result, however, looking at the exit poll, I think we will get majority votes as people have voted in the name of work. They want to be free from inflation, corruption, unemployment. BJP tried to spread rumours during the campaigning and tried to confuse people over CAA and NRC. There is no use of making statements now, just wait for February 11," said Sanjay Singh.

