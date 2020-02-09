AAP Leader Claims BJP & Congress Voters Also Want To See AAP In Power For Next 5 Years

After all exit polls indicated a majority for Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Admi Party (AAP), Saurabh Bhardwaj of AAP said on Sunday that the voters who earlier used to vote for the Congress or the BJP want to see the AAP in power for the next five years.

"People who were even sitting on the Congress table were voting for the AAP. I think this time Congress and BJP voters voted for the AAP. They also want to see AAP in power for the next five years. People have voted for good governance, positive, forward-looking and a modern Delhi," Bhardwaj told ANI.

Jibe at Delhi BJP Chief

Bhardwaj opined that BJP's 'negative' agenda did not work and said: "Now, as the BJP is scared to see other states slipping out of their hands, for the next two days the BJP will prepare trolls showing that the people of Delhi are fools and anti-India."

Taking a jibe at Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari, Bhardwaj added, "I can bet that if you take Manoj Tiwari to Bawana and tell him to drive to his house in Lutyens' Delhi, he will take three days but still won't be able to reach his destination. He doesn't know anything about Delhi."

On the other hand, Tiwari has exuded confidence and opined that all exit polls will fail after election result, with BJP coming to power after winning 48 seats, while Congress leader Subhash Chopra has seconded BJP's sentiments stating that he doesn't believe in exit polls but added that no party will have a majority.

BJP and AAP did intense poll campaigning ahead of the election while Congress was not seen campaigning much. While the polls saw a meagre 57% voter turnout, the exit polls projected AAP to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats. The vote counting and election result will be announced on February 11. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22.

(With ANI inputs)

