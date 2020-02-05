'Where's Your Gandhi Cap?': Now, Tripura CM Biplab Deb Enters Delhi Fray, Slams Kejriwal

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb launched a no-holds-barred attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal saying that the latter no longer dons a Gandhi cap as he is certain of his defeat. Deb is in Delhi to campaign for BJP for the upcoming Assembly elections. He was referring to campaign posters of AAP where Kejriwal doesn't don a Gandhi cap but his candidates do.

In a tweet, Biplab Kumar Deb said, "In the Assembly elections of 2015, there would not have been a single picture of Kejriwal without a (Gandhi) cap. But in this election, he has given up his cap. There are pictures of Sisodia in a cap at some places. Kejriwal knows the people of Delhi are going to take off his cap on February 8."

विधानसभा चुनाव 2015 में टोपी के बिना केजरीवाल की एक भी तस्वीर नहीं होती थी. मगर इस चुनाव में उन्होंने टोपी त्याग दिया है. कहीं-कहीं सिसौदिया की टोपी वाली तस्वीर जरूर नजर आ रही है.केजरीवाल जानते हैं, 8फरवरी को दिल्ली की जनता उनकी टोपी को उतार फेंकने वाली है #DilliChaleModiKeSaath pic.twitter.com/dn10GoITXU — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) February 5, 2020

Negative politics

Biplab Deb went on to say that CM Arvind Kejriwal has indulged in negative politics which has tarnished the reputation of Delhi. Deb appealed voters to choose BJP when they cast their vote on February 8.

Delhi Assembly election

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only three seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

The Delhi Assembly Election results will be declared on February 11.

