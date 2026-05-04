Jalpaiguri Election Results 2026 LIVE: After Lok Sabha Wins, Will BJP Surge Past TMC In Assembly Elections This Time?

Jalpaiguri Election Results 2026 LIVE: After Lok Sabha Win, Will BJP Surge Past TMC In Assembly Elections This Time? | Image: Republic

Jalpaiguri Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Jalpaiguri Assembly seat reserved for Scheduled Castes since 2011, has witnessed shifting political control over the decades. The Congress has been the most successful party here, winning 11 times. The All India Forward Bloc has registered four victories, while the CPI and the Trinamool Congress have each won once.

The Trinamool Congress registered its maiden win in 2021, when Pradip Kumar Barma edged past BJP’s Soujit Singha by just 941 votes, marking the BJP’s first second-place finish in the seat. This time TMC's Krishna Das has been pitted against BJP's Ananta Deb Adhikary.

Earlier, Congress leader Sukhbilas Barma had retained the constituency in 2011 and 2016.

The BJP’s rise has been striking in Jalpaiguri, with its vote share climbing sharply over the years and nearly matching Trinamool in 2021. It had already surged ahead in the 2019 Lok Sabha segment and maintained its lead in 2024, though with a reduced margin.

Follow the live blog for the latest updates.