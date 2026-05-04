Dum Dum Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will BJP Breach Into Key TMC Minister Bratya Basu's Stronghold? | Image: Republic

Dum Dum Election Results 2026 LIVE: Dum Dum, a prominent locality in Kolkata, was long considered a bastion of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), but its political landscape has shifted over time. The Trinamool Congress first broke through in 2001 and has since consolidated its position, winning four times overall and remaining unbeaten since 2011 with Bratya Basu as its candidate.

Basu defeated CPI(M)’s Gautam Deb by a large margin in 2011, saw a tighter contest against Palash Das in 2016, and expanded his lead again in 2021 against BJP’s Bimal Shankar Nanda. However, after 2019, the BJP has emerged as the principal challenger, replacing the CPI(M). The party has remained competitive in Lok Sabha elections, though Trinamool has retained a modest but consistent edge.

In the 2026 assembly elections, the TMC has again fielded its four-time MLA Bratya Basu from Dum Dum. BJP has fielded Arijit Bakshi from the constituency, while the Congress has fielded Susmita Biswas and CPIM, Mayukh Biswas.

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