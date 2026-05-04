Darjeeling Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will BJP Maintain Its Stronghold In This Hill Constituency?
BJP's Noman Rai has been pitted against Bijoy Kumar Rai of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) opted not to contest this seat directly, and instead opted to support their ally, the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).
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Darjeeling Election Results 2026 LIVE: Known globally for its tea and scenic mountainous beauty, Darjeeling’s electoral trajectory has mostly been shaped by regional forces. The Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League dominated early politics, with Deo Prakash Rai winning multiple terms between 1962 and 1977. The CPI(M) made brief gains in the 1980s, before the Gorkha National Liberation Front held sway from 1991 to 2006.
The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha followed with wins in 2011 and 2016. In the 2019 bypoll, BJP’s Neeraj Zimba defeated Binay Tamang, and retained the seat in 2021 with a comfortable margin. Darjeeling Assembly constituency voted in Phase 1 of 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections with a total of six candidates in the fray.
This time BJP's Noman Rai has been pitted against Bijoy Kumar Rai of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) opted not to contest this seat directly, and instead opted to support their ally, the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) led by Anit Thapa. The BGPM currently governs the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration.
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Darjeeling Election Results 2026 LIVE: In North Bengal's Darjeeling, the Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League dominated early politics, with Deo Prakash Rai winning multiple terms between 1962 and 1977. The CPI(M) made some gains in the 1980s, before the Gorkha National Liberation Front emerged to be the prime political player from 1991 to 2006.
The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha emerged victorious in the 2011 and 2016 assembly elections. In the 2019 bypoll, BJP’s Neeraj Zimba defeated Binay Tamang, and retained the seat in 2021. In the 2026 assembly elections, BJP's Noman Rai has been pitted against Bijoy Kumar Rai of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM). The TMC has chosen to stay away from direct contest and instead support its ally, the BGPM.
Darjeeling Election Results 2026 Live: Counting To Start At 8 AM
Darjeeling Election Results 2026 Live: Counting for all assembly constituencies, including Darjeeling, are set to kick off at 8 am.
Darjeeling Election Results 2026 Live: BJP's Noman Rai vs BGPM's Bijoy Kumar Rai
Darjeeling Election Results 2026 Live: BJP's Noman Rai has been pitted against Bijoy Kumar Rai of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha from Darjeeling assembly constituency. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) opted not to contest this seat directly, and instead chose to support their ally, the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) led by Anit Thapa. The BGPM currently governs the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).