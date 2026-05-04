Howrah Madhya Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will BJP Break Into TMC's Fortress This Time? | Image: Howrah

West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Located within the Kolkata metropolitan region across the Hooghly River, Howrah Madhya is a general Assembly constituency with a fully urban electorate. With Muslims forming the largest voter group at around 24 per cent and negligible rural presence, the seat has remained firmly urban in character.

From 1967 to 2006, the Congress dominated the constituency, securing the majority of victories, while the Revolutionary Socialist Party also enjoyed intermittent success. The TMC era began in 2011, with Aroop Roy winning three straight elections by large margins against candidates from CPI(M), JD(U), and BJP.

Roy first defeated Arup Ray of the CPI(M) by a record margin of 50,670 votes in 2011, then Amitabha Dutta of the Janata Dal (United) by 52,994 votes in 2016, and Sanjay Singh of the BJP by 46,547 votes in 2021. TMC has consistently led in this segment in Lok Sabha polls too since 2009, with the BJP emerging as its principal challenger in recent years. Despite this shift, TMC has maintained comfortable leads.

Sitting MLA Arup Roy has been pitted by the TMC against BJP's Biplab Kumar Mandal. The Congress' Aparna Bose is also in the fray.

Follow this live blog for real-time updates.