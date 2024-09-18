Published 10:40 IST, September 18th 2024

Jammu and Kashmir Election LIVE: 11.11% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM for First Phase Polling

J&K Assembly Elections Phase 1 LIVE: Seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir, spanning both sides of the Pir Panjal range, will participate in their first assembly election in a decade as phase 1 polling begins. Over 23 lakh voters will choose from 219 candidates, including 90 independents, contesting 24 assembly seats—eight in Jammu and 16 in Kashmir.