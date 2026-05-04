Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Vote Counting Begins, DMK vs AIADMK Battle in Focus
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE: Track DMK vs AIADMK trends, Stalin factor, Vijay’s TVK performance, vote share, seat tally, and round-wise counting across Tamil Nadu.
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Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes has to begin at 8 AM across the state, with early Tamil Nadu vote counting live updates and result trends 2026 set to to come in soon. The high-stakes contest for all Assembly seats is being closely monitored as the Election Commission of India oversees the process amid tight security.
With a voter turnout of 84.69%, the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 reflect strong public participation. As counting progresses, leading and trailing candidates, seat-wise results, and constituency-wise winners will begin to shape the race towards the majority mark in Tamil Nadu.
The spotlight remains firmly on the traditional rivalry between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), making DMK vs AIADMK election results 2026 the central narrative of this contest. Smaller parties and alliances are also expected to influence the final party-wise seat share and overall outcome.
As Tamil Nadu election results live updates continue through the day, attention will remain on key constituencies, shifting counting trends, and the evolving winners list 2026, which will determine the next political direction of the state.
Stay tuned for Tamil Nadu election results 2026 LIVE, including latest counting news, seat-wise results, party performance, and majority mark updates.
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Exit polls have projected a clear edge for the DMK in Tamil Nadu, with poll of polls suggesting the party could secure around 120 seats, while the AIADMK is expected to follow with nearly 70–80 seats. Actor Vijay’s TVK, contesting its first election, is also predicted to make a significant debut with around 30+ seats, potentially altering the state’s traditional political equation.
This election is being seen as a crucial turning point, marked by generational leadership shifts and the emergence of a strong third force. However, the final outcome will depend on how the numbers unfold in each round of counting across all 234 constituencies.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates, constituency-wise results, key winners, and real-time trends from the Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026.
Tamil Nadu Election Result Live 2026: What Exit Polls Predicted
Tamil Nadu Result LIVE: Tamil Nadu election indicate an advantage for the ruling DMK alliance, with various projections as per five exit polls, the DMK is set to win an average of 120 seats in Tamil Nadu, while the AIADMK is predicted to claim victory in 78 seats. TVK is likely to get 33 seats.
Tamil Nadu Election Result LIVE 2026: Vijay's Deputy in TVK Hits Out at Udhayanidhi Stalin Over Dynasty Politics
Tamil Nadu Election Result LIVE 2026: K.A. Sengottaiyan, a key leader of Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has launched a sharp verbal attack on Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Speaking on the sidelines of today’s election counting, Sengottaiyan declared that "no one can become Chief Minister by birth henceforth," a direct swipe at the DMK’s leadership and its dynastic succession.
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Tamil Nadu Election Result LIVE 2026| Counting Officially Begins at 8 AM
Tamil Nadu Result LIVE: The counting process is all set to begin at 8 AM. Follow for the latest updates.