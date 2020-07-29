Can Taapsee-Kunal Recreate Kat-Patrick's Romance In '10 Things I Hate About You's' Remake?

10 Things I Hate About You is one of the classic teenage dramas of Hollywood. The movie is an adaptation of the Shakespearean play, Taming of the Shrew. The plot of the movie revolves around a girl called Kat who is known for her shrewd nature. She has a little sister called Bianca, and both of them are forbidden to date by their father. However, Bianca has an active social life (unlike Kat) but her father says she cannot date until Kat does. Camera forms an intricate plan to make Kat date Patrick so that he can date Bianca. But things soon go out of control and Kat and Patrick’s growing relationship gets jeopardised. If this movie is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors who seem perfect for the role.

Kat Stratford- Taapsee Pannu

She is the main protagonist of the movie who has an almost zero social life. She gets accepted into a college in New York but her overprotective father does not want to let her go. Being a great actor and known for her bold roles, Taapsee Pannu seems ideal for this role.

Image credit: 10thingsihateaboutyou Instagram, Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Patrick Verona- Kunal Kemmu

He is the typical ‘bad boy’ of the school who gets paid to woo and date Kat so that Kat’s sister can also get to date. Although he initially accepts the deal for the money, he soon finds himself falling for her. Keeping his roles and on-screen presence in mind, Kunal Khemu seems just the person for this 'bad guy' turned lover role.

Image credit: 10thingsihateaboutyou Instagram, Kunal Khemu Instagram

Cameron James- Ishaan Khatter

He is a new student in the high school where Kat and her sister study. On the very first day, he gets smitten by Kat’s sister and forms the plan of Patrick dating Kat so that he can date the sister. Ishaan Khatter, with his great acting skills and boy-next-door charms, seems perfect to for this role.

Image credit: 10thingsihateaboutyou Instagram, Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Bianca Stratford- Alia Bhatt

She is Kat’s sister who is popular in high school because of her good looks. However, she is forbidden to date until her sister starts dating. She is initially smitten by the high school jock but later falls in love with Cameron. With similar cute features, not to mention good acting skills, Alia Bhatt might be the one to breathe life into this character.

Image credit: 10thingsihateaboutyou Instagram, Alia Bhatt Instagram

Joey Donner- Ranbir Kapoor

He is the high school jock who aspires to be a model and is known for his womanizer attitude. He has eyes for Bianca and also has a history with Kat. With his amazing acting skills and good looks, Ranbir Kapoor seems like just the person to essay this role.

Image credit: hollywoodchicflicks Instagram, RanbirKapoorofficial Instagram

Walter Stratford- Paresh Rawal

He is the father of Kat and Bianca who is overly protective of his daughters. He also works as an obstetrician and is a single parent. Being a great comic actor and having played fatherly roles on screen, Paresh Rawal seems ideal to play the role of this protective father.

Image credit: Larry Miller Twitter, PareshRawal1955 Instagram

