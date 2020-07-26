Can Deepika & Hrithik Be The Perfect Claire & Jamie In Hindi Remake Of 'Outlander'?

Outlander is one of the most popular TV series which is set in medieval times. It is a historical drama based on a novel of the same name by Diana Gabaldon. The show is based on a World War II nurse who finds herself transported back to 1743 Scotland. She comes across a Highland warrior and marries him, in the process getting tangled in the Jacobite risings.

The series started in 2014 and is still coming up with new seasons. If Outlander was remade in Bollywood, here’s a cast that seems perfect for the roles.

Claire Randall- Deepika Padukone

She is the main protagonist who travels back in time in the era of the Jacobite uprising. Known for her brilliant acting skills and having worked in many historical dramas, Deepika Padukone seems just the person for this role.

Image credit: Caitriona Balfe Instagram, Deepika Padukone Instagram

Jamie Fraser- Hrithik Roshan

He is the highlander to whom Claire gets married. Although she marries him out of necessity at first, they later fall in love. Being a good actor, Hrithik Roshan seems best for the role.

Image credit: Sam Heughan Instagram, Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Also Read: Can Ayushmann Khurrana Play Cobb In Bollywood Remake Of Christopher Nolan's 'Inception'?

Captain Jonathan Randall- Ajay Devgn

He is the leader of a British redcoats group. He is also known to be Claire’s real husband’s ancestor. Known for his great acting skills, Ajay Devgn seems ideal for the role.

Image credit: Tobia Menzies Instagram, Ajay Devgn Instagram

Brianna Fraser- Alia Bhatt

She is Jamie and Claire’s daughter who is raised in the present day by Claire and her husband. She takes her back to Scotland to let her know of her ancestry when Claire discovers that Jamie did not die in battle. Known for her good acting skills, Alia Bhatt may be best to play this character.

Image credit: Sophie Skelton Instagram, Alia Bhatt Instagram

Roger Wakefield- Vicky Kaushal

He is the one in love with Brianna and also helps her travel through time. They later get married. Known for being a good actor, Vicky Kaushal seems ideal for the role.

Image credit: Richard Rankin Instagram, Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Also Read: Can Rithvik Dhanjani As Khalid Fight His Mentor In 'War's' Tv Remake? See Cast

Laoghaire Mackenzie- Taapsee Pannu

She is the second wife of Jamie whom he marries after Claire returns back to her time. Being a good actor, Taapsee Pannu seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Nell Hudson Instagram, Taapsee Pannu

Jocasta- Kajol

She is Jamie’s aunt who lives in colonised America and owns property there. Jamie and Claire visit her after they are shipwrecked on the coast of Georgia. Known for her acting abilities, Kajol seems like the right person for this role.

Image credit: Maria Doyle Kennedy Instagram, Kajol Instagram

Dougal MacKenzie- Anupam Kher

He is a skilled warrior of the Clan Mackenzie. However, he secretly works against the British and supports the rebel Jacobite cause. He also tries to raise funds and restore a Scottish King. Known for his brilliant acting skills, Anupam Kher seems the best candidate to play this role.

Image credit: Graham McTavish Instagram, Anupam Kher Instagram

Also Read: Can Rajkummar & Kangana Be The Perfect Kavya-Dhruv In Bollywood Remake Of 'Little Things'?

Also Read: Can Taapsee Pannu Be The Perfect Ellie In Netflix's Hindi Remake Of 'Fatal Affair'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.