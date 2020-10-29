12 Years Of Fashion: Priyanka Chopra Posts Video On Instagram To Commemorate The Same

Fashion was one of the most popular movies of 2008. It was helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The film starred Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra and Mugdha Ghodse in lead roles. The film Fashion completed 12 years on October 29, 2020. Priyanka Chopra uploaded a post on her Instagram to commemorate 12 years of Fashion.

Priyanka Chopra commemorates 12 years of Fashion

Priyanka Chopra uploaded a video on her Instagram to commemorate her film Fashion that completed 12 years. The actor also posted a lengthy caption for her post. She also thanked the audience for showing support to her female-centric film.

Priyanka Chopra has also thanked the director Madhur Bhandarkar and the team of writers of the film. She also has said in the caption that she was told that Fashion could be a risky movie to work in. The video is a collage of shots from the film. The video also contained the snippets of personal interviews of the actors who were a part of the film. The video also gave a sneak-peek into the making of the film. The efforts that were put behind the scenes are also highlighted in the video. Fashion revolved around the struggles an aspiring model has to go through to make the name in the industry. The film has also focused on the lesser-known side of this industry. The film was highly appreciated by the audience. Critics lauded the leading ladies’ performance as well.

Priyanka Chopra has proven her mettle as a versatile actor not only in Bollywood but in Hollywood as well. She has established herself by acting in an American web series Quantico. She also has starred alongside Zach Effron in the movie Baywatch as well.

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram gives a sneak peek into the actor’s life. She constantly lets her 58 million followers know about her whereabouts. Her husband Nick Jonas also is frequently spotted on her Instagram feed. Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram also features her dog Diana many times. She constantly keeps swinging between New York and Mumbai.

Image courtesy: @priyankachopra Instagram

