Last Updated:

Raghava Lawrence's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The 'Muni' Actor

Raghava Lawrence rings into his 44th birthday today, i.e. October 29. Thus, on the occasion of his birthday, take this quiz to test your knowledge about him

Written By
Kashyap Vora
raghava lawrence's birthday

Popular Tamil and Telugu actor, director, and choreographer, Raghava Lawrence rings into his 44th birthday today, i.e. October 29, 2020. Lawrence kickstarted his career as an actor in the Telugu film industry but went on to carve a niche for himself in Tamil cinema as well. In addition to being a renowned actor, the 44-year-old is also widely known for his directorial ventures and has bagged multiple awards for 'Best Choreography' with his intricate hip-hop dance moves. However, on the occasion of Raghava Lawrence's birthday, here's a special quiz for all the ardent fans to test their knowledge about Raghava Lawrence's movies and Raghava Lawrence's trivia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hai friends and fans, I want to share a happy news with you all. One of my next project is my thailavar’s movie #chandramukhi2 , I’m so lucky to act in this project with Thalaivar’s permission and blessings which is Directed by P. Vasu sir and produced by my lucky producer @sunpictures kalanithi maran sir. With the advance I get from it, I humbly pledge to contribute 3 crores for Coronavirus relief fund. 50 lakhs to the PM - CARES fund, 50 Lakhs to CM relief Fund (Tamil Nadu) , 50 lakhs for fefsi union and I want to extend my special contribution of 50 lakhs for my dancer’s union and 25 lakhs for my physical abled boys and 75 lakhs for daily labour’s and for people from my birth place Royapuram, desiyanagar. All food essentials will be delivered with the help of police with proper safety. Service is god.

A post shared by Raghava Lawrence (@offl.lawrence) on

Also Read | Winona Ryder's Birthday: Here's Trivia Quiz Based On 'Stranger Things' Actor

Raghava Lawrence's quiz for true fans of the Laxmmi Bomb director

1) In which city of the Tamil Nadu state was Raghava Lawrence born and brought up?

  • Ooty
  • Chennai
  • Madurai
  • Salem

2) Which Telugu film of 1999 marked Raghava Lawrence's debut as an actor in the film industry?

  • Muni
  • Don
  • Speed Dancer
  • Muni 2: Kanchana

3) After marking his debut in Tollywood in 1999, Raghava Lawrence ventured into film direction in which year?

  • 2002
  • 2003
  • 2004
  • 2005

4) Raghava Lawrence has won how many 'Nandi Award for Best Choreographer' in his illustrious career spanning over two decades?

  • Two
  • Three
  • Four
  • Five

5) During his childhood, which cancer was Raghava Lawrence suffering from which led to him rarely going to school?

  • Brain Tumour
  • Kidney Cancer
  • Lung Cancer
  • Bladder Cancer

Also Read | Caitlyn Jenner's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The 'KUWTK' Star

6) In 2015, Raghava Lawrence donated a whopping ₹10 million to a charitable trust set up by him under the name of which Indian President?

  • Rajendra Prasad
  • Pratibha Patil
  • A.P.J Abdul Kalam
  • Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

7) Raghava Lawrence sang his first-ever song 'Motta Motta Paiyyan' for which Tamil film that released in 2017?

  • Vikram Vedha
  • Motta Siva Ketta Siva
  • Mersal
  • Taramani

8) Raghava Lawrence was last seen playing the lead role in which film?

  • Shivalinga
  • Muni 4: Kanchana 3
  • Irumbukkottai Murattu Singam
  • Rajadhi Raja

9) Raghava Lawrence has composed the music of how many Tollywood films?

  • Two
  • Three
  • Four
  • Five

10) How many instalments of Raghava Lawrence's popular film 'Muni' have been made to date?

  • Two
  • Three
  • Four
  • Five

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari's Birthday: Take This Fun Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About 'Wazir' Actor

Raghava Lawrence's birthday quiz answers:

  1. Chennai (previously known as Madras)

  2. Speed Dancer

  3. 2004 (with the Telugu film 'Mass')

  4. Three (For Annayya, Indra and Style)

  5. Brain Tumour

  6. A.P.J Abdul Kalam

  7. Motta Siva Ketta Siva

  8. Muni 4: Kanchana 3

  9. Two (i.e. 'Don' and 'Rebel')

  10. Three (Muni 2: Kanchana, Muni 3: Kanchana 2, Muni 4: Kanchana 3)

Also Read | Joaquin Phoenix's Birthday: Here's A Trivia Quiz Based On The 'Joker' Actor

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT