Raghava Lawrence's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The 'Muni' Actor

Popular Tamil and Telugu actor, director, and choreographer, Raghava Lawrence rings into his 44th birthday today, i.e. October 29, 2020. Lawrence kickstarted his career as an actor in the Telugu film industry but went on to carve a niche for himself in Tamil cinema as well. In addition to being a renowned actor, the 44-year-old is also widely known for his directorial ventures and has bagged multiple awards for 'Best Choreography' with his intricate hip-hop dance moves. However, on the occasion of Raghava Lawrence's birthday, here's a special quiz for all the ardent fans to test their knowledge about Raghava Lawrence's movies and Raghava Lawrence's trivia.
Hai friends and fans, I want to share a happy news with you all. One of my next project is my thailavar’s movie #chandramukhi2 , I’m so lucky to act in this project with Thalaivar’s permission and blessings which is Directed by P. Vasu sir and produced by my lucky producer @sunpictures kalanithi maran sir. With the advance I get from it, I humbly pledge to contribute 3 crores for Coronavirus relief fund. 50 lakhs to the PM - CARES fund, 50 Lakhs to CM relief Fund (Tamil Nadu) , 50 lakhs for fefsi union and I want to extend my special contribution of 50 lakhs for my dancer’s union and 25 lakhs for my physical abled boys and 75 lakhs for daily labour’s and for people from my birth place Royapuram, desiyanagar. All food essentials will be delivered with the help of police with proper safety. Service is god.
