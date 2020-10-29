Raghava Lawrence's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The 'Muni' Actor

Popular Tamil and Telugu actor, director, and choreographer, Raghava Lawrence rings into his 44th birthday today, i.e. October 29, 2020. Lawrence kickstarted his career as an actor in the Telugu film industry but went on to carve a niche for himself in Tamil cinema as well. In addition to being a renowned actor, the 44-year-old is also widely known for his directorial ventures and has bagged multiple awards for 'Best Choreography' with his intricate hip-hop dance moves. However, on the occasion of Raghava Lawrence's birthday, here's a special quiz for all the ardent fans to test their knowledge about Raghava Lawrence's movies and Raghava Lawrence's trivia.

Raghava Lawrence's quiz for true fans of the Laxmmi Bomb director

1) In which city of the Tamil Nadu state was Raghava Lawrence born and brought up?

Ooty

Chennai

Madurai

Salem

2) Which Telugu film of 1999 marked Raghava Lawrence's debut as an actor in the film industry?

Muni

Don

Speed Dancer

Muni 2: Kanchana

3) After marking his debut in Tollywood in 1999, Raghava Lawrence ventured into film direction in which year?

2002

2003

2004

2005

4) Raghava Lawrence has won how many 'Nandi Award for Best Choreographer' in his illustrious career spanning over two decades?

Two

Three

Four

Five

5) During his childhood, which cancer was Raghava Lawrence suffering from which led to him rarely going to school?

Brain Tumour

Kidney Cancer

Lung Cancer

Bladder Cancer

6) In 2015, Raghava Lawrence donated a whopping ₹10 million to a charitable trust set up by him under the name of which Indian President?

Rajendra Prasad

Pratibha Patil

A.P.J Abdul Kalam

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

7) Raghava Lawrence sang his first-ever song 'Motta Motta Paiyyan' for which Tamil film that released in 2017?

Vikram Vedha

Motta Siva Ketta Siva

Mersal

Taramani

8) Raghava Lawrence was last seen playing the lead role in which film?

Shivalinga

Muni 4: Kanchana 3

Irumbukkottai Murattu Singam

Rajadhi Raja

9) Raghava Lawrence has composed the music of how many Tollywood films?

Two

Three

Four

Five

10) How many instalments of Raghava Lawrence's popular film 'Muni' have been made to date?

Two

Three

Four

Five

Raghava Lawrence's birthday quiz answers:

Chennai (previously known as Madras) Speed Dancer 2004 (with the Telugu film 'Mass') Three (For Annayya, Indra and Style) Brain Tumour A.P.J Abdul Kalam Motta Siva Ketta Siva Muni 4: Kanchana 3 Two (i.e. 'Don' and 'Rebel') Three (Muni 2: Kanchana, Muni 3: Kanchana 2, Muni 4: Kanchana 3)

