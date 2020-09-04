14 Interesting Facts About Shakti Kapoor That Fans Must Check Out

Shakti Kapoor is considered to be one of the best Indian actors in the Hindi industry who has managed to gain popularity by performing in several films. He has garnered praise for some memorable roles in films like Andaz Apna Apna, Bol Radha Bol, Raja Babu, Satte Pe Satta, to name a few. Here is a look at some lesser-known facts about the actor.

Also Read Shraddha Kapoor Wishes Her 'precious Baapu' Shakti Kapoor On His Birthday; See Post

14 Facts about Shakti Kapoor that fans should know

Shakti Kapoor’s Early Life and Education

1. Shakti Kapoor’s original name is Sunil Sikanderlal Kapoor. He went to Holy Child, Frank Anthony Public School and Savan Public School in Delhi. After completing his Bachelor's degree in Commerce, Delhi University, he went to the Film and Television Institute of India.

2. Shakti Kapoor was born to a middle-class Punjabi family. His mother was a housewife while his father owned a tailoring shop in Connaught Place, Delhi.

Shakti Kapoor's Career

3. As per a report by Orissa Post, he was offered his first role as a villain by Sunil Dutt in Sanjay Dutt's debut film, Rocky. However, the veteran actor was of the opinion that Shakti's actual name did have much impact, considering his negative role in Rocky. Hence, on his advice, Sunil Kapoor became Shakti Kapoor.

4. Having played a slew of negative roles, the actor slowly ranked up to become a popular comic artist and won his first Filmfare award for the role of Nandu in David Dhawan’s movie, Raja Babu.

5. Some of the remarkable roles in Shakti Kapoor's career include Crime Master Gogo in Andaz Apna Apna, Prasad in Baap Numbari Beta Dus Numbari, and many more. He had also shared a picture of one of the most memorable roles, Crime Master Gogo to wish his fans a Happy New Year-

6. Shakti Kapoor has performed in over 700 films. He has also been a part of Assamese and Odia films. He has also acted in a few Bengali films and appeared in a Punjabi movie titled Marriage Da Garriage.

7. Throughout his career, Shakti Kapoor acted alongside renowned actor Kader Khan in more than 100 movies.

8. Shakti was also seen on a popular reality show, Bigg Boss Season 5, but was eliminated soon from the show.

9. Not many people know that Shakti appeared in a musical comedy titled Aasman Se Gire, Khajoor Pe Atke with his sister-in-law Padmini Kolhapuri.

Also Read Shakti Kapoor Quiz: Can You Guess Crime Master Gogo's Movies By His Iconic Dialogues?

Shakti Kapoor's Family

10. Shakti Kapoor is married to Shivangi Kolhapuri. Her wife is the younger sister of a popular actress, Padmini Kolhapuri. They got married in the year 1982.

11. He is the second eldest in his family. He has a sister named Renu and two brothers named Rummy and Parvin.

12. Shakti met Shivangi on the sets of Kismet, starring Mithun Chakraborty, and the two soon started dating. In a throwback interview with Rediff, the actor had mentioned how his reputation as a villain preceded him, due to which her family objected to their marriage. Thus, the two lovebirds eloped and got married.

13. Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor are their kids. Shraddha is a renowned Bollywood star while his son began his career as an assistant director in several films that include Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhagam Bhaag, Chup Chup Ke and Dhol. Later, he tried his hand at acting, with movies like Shootout at Wadala and Ugly.

Also Read Shakti Kapoor's Son Siddhant Kapoor Posts An Adorable Pic, Says 'don’t Forget To Stretch'

Shakti Kapoor’s Photos

Shakti Kapoor is moderately active on social media and keeps sharing throwback photos and family pictures with his fans and followers. Take a look at a few of his posts-

Also Read Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates 2 Years Of 'Stree'; Shares Fond Memories With Rajkummar Rao

Image Courtesy- Shakti Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.