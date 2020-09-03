Shakti Kapoor's Son Siddhant Kapoor Posts An Adorable Pic, Says 'don’t Forget To Stretch'

Siddhant Kapoor recently left fans admiring his childhood picture in which he can be seen striking a split pose. The actor is quite active on social media and often shares update from his day to day happenings with his fans. Thus, following the same routine, the actor posted a picture of his young self online and fans loved the picture. In the picture, Siddhant Kapoor can be seen striking a split leg pose as he smiles for the camera. The actor also went ahead to caption the image in a jovial way.

Siddhant Kapoor's Instagram post is all about the importance of stretching

Taking to Instagram, Siddhant Kapoor posted a picture of himself stretching his legs in a split position. Despite being quite young, the actor managed to do a proper split and thus fans were truly amazed by this picture. In the caption, Siddhant Kapoor asked his fans to not forget to stretch every day. He then wished his fans a good night as he proceeded later to add a few more hashtags in the post. The actor used the hashtag which said “Right after blood sport released” hinting that he was quite inspired by that film causing him to strike the pose in a similar fashion. He then added another hashtag which read “all cause of van damme” thus naming the actor who inspired him the most to try the impressive leg split. Thus, fans were amazed by his acrobatic skills and praised him in the comments.

The actor previously also posted a picture of his childhood in a rather quirky way. In that picture, he was seen wearing a bright yellow and black headband along with yellow framed goggles. He also struck a pose with a gun in his hand and a knife in the other. Fans loved this picture as well and had a good laugh in the comments section. Siddhant Kapoor himself left a few laughing emojis in the caption as he too found the picture to be quite quirky. Take a look at his post-

