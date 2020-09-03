Shakti Kapoor Quiz: Can You Guess Crime Master Gogo's Movies By His Iconic Dialogues?

Actor Shakti Kapoor has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with his comic skills. The actor made his acting debut in 1977 with movie Khel Khilari Ka. The years 1980–81 established Shakti Kapoor as an actor in Bollywood with two of his movies, where he was a villain - Qurbani and Rocky. In 1983, Kapoor had roles in Himmatwala and the Subhash Ghai directed movie Hero. Kapoor had played villain roles in both these movies. Shakti Kapoor has featured in more than 700 films throughout his career. The actor developed a firm foothold in Bollywood with movies like Raja Babu, Tohfa, Bol Radha Bol, Andaz Apna Apna among others. The actor is celebrating his birthday today. On the occasion of Shakti Kapoor's birthday, here is a quiz based on his movies and dialogues.

Can you guess these movies just by Shakti Kapoor dialogues?

1. “Aau! Lalita!

Chalbaaz

Tohfaa

Andaaz Apna Apna

Raja Babu

2. "Main to nanha sa pyaara sa chota sa bachcha hu"

Bhagam Bhag

Hungama

Chup Chup Ke

Chalbaaz

3. "Ek mujrim kanoon se bhaag sakta hai ... lekin doosre mujrim se nahi"

Coolie No. 1

Aankhein

Hum to Mohabbat Karega

Andaz Apna Apna

4. “Yeh Teja Teja kya Hai….Teja Teja”

Muqabala

Andaz Apna Apna

Hungama

Qurbani

5. “Bhaisaab dete hai gali pe gali….lagta hai jana padega mujhe Kullu Manali”

Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain

Khiladi

Satte Pe Satta

Hero No. 1

6. “Tum meri zindagi mein full stop toh kya comma bhi nahi laga sake”

Rajaji

Taqdeerwala

Khuddar

Bol Radha Bol

7. “Itni dawaiyaan kha raha hoon ki mera poora sharer ek chemist ki dukaan ban gaya hai”

Ek Rishtaa

Teen Patti

Hello Brother

Diljale

8. "Main hu Nandu, sabka bandhu"

Sanam

Akhiyon Se Goli Maare

Raja Babu

Hum Saath Saath Hain

9. “Pehle khoon ke baad aadmi kanoon se darta hai….lekin do-char koon karne ke baad kanoon aadmi se darta hai”

Sone Pe Suhaaga

Silisila Hai Pyaar Ka

Qurbani

Imtihaan

10. “Hum hai police ki naak ke baal, insaaf ki dhal, havaldaar bankelaal. Chal do rupai nikal”

Qurbani

Raja Babu

Dljale

Chauraha

Shakti Kapoor quiz- answers

Tohfaa

Chalbaaz

Hum to Mohabbat Karega

Andaz Apna Apna

Hum Apke Dil Mein Rehte Hain

Khuddar

Teen Patti

Raja Babu

Sone Pe Suhaaga

Chauraha

GIF source: GFYCAT

