Shakti Kapoor Quiz: Can You Guess Crime Master Gogo's Movies By His Iconic Dialogues?

Shakti Kapoor is celebrating his birthday today, September 3. Here is a Shakti Kapoor quiz based on his iconic dialogues and movies. Take a look.

Shakti Kapoor quiz

Actor Shakti Kapoor has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with his comic skills. The actor made his acting debut in 1977 with movie Khel Khilari Ka. The years 1980–81 established Shakti Kapoor as an actor in Bollywood with two of his movies, where he was a villain - Qurbani and Rocky. In 1983, Kapoor had roles in Himmatwala and the Subhash Ghai directed movie Hero. Kapoor had played villain roles in both these movies. Shakti Kapoor has featured in more than 700 films throughout his career. The actor developed a firm foothold in Bollywood with movies like Raja Babu, Tohfa, Bol Radha Bol, Andaz Apna Apna among others. The actor is celebrating his birthday today. On the occasion of Shakti Kapoor's birthday, here is a quiz based on his movies and dialogues. 

Can you guess these movies just by Shakti Kapoor dialogues?

1. “Aau! Lalita!

  • Chalbaaz
  • Tohfaa
  • Andaaz Apna Apna
  • Raja Babu

2. "Main to nanha sa pyaara sa chota sa bachcha hu"

  • Bhagam Bhag
  • Hungama
  • Chup Chup Ke
  • Chalbaaz

3.  "Ek mujrim kanoon se bhaag sakta hai ... lekin doosre mujrim se nahi"

  • Coolie No. 1
  • Aankhein
  • Hum to Mohabbat Karega
  • Andaz Apna Apna

4. “Yeh Teja Teja kya Hai….Teja Teja”

  • Muqabala
  • Andaz Apna Apna
  • Hungama
  • Qurbani

5. “Bhaisaab dete hai gali pe gali….lagta hai jana padega mujhe Kullu Manali”

  • Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain
  • Khiladi
  • Satte Pe Satta
  • Hero No. 1

6. “Tum meri zindagi mein full stop toh kya comma bhi nahi laga sake”

  • Rajaji
  • Taqdeerwala
  • Khuddar
  • Bol Radha Bol

7. “Itni dawaiyaan kha raha hoon ki mera poora sharer ek chemist ki dukaan ban gaya hai”

  • Ek Rishtaa
  • Teen Patti
  • Hello Brother
  • Diljale

8. "Main hu Nandu, sabka bandhu"

  • Sanam
  • Akhiyon Se Goli Maare
  • Raja Babu
  • Hum Saath Saath Hain

9. “Pehle khoon ke baad aadmi kanoon se darta hai….lekin do-char koon karne ke baad kanoon aadmi se darta hai”

  • Sone Pe Suhaaga
  • Silisila Hai Pyaar Ka
  • Qurbani
  • Imtihaan

10. “Hum hai police ki naak ke baal, insaaf ki dhal, havaldaar bankelaal. Chal do rupai nikal”

  • Qurbani
  • Raja Babu
  • Dljale
  • Chauraha

Shakti Kapoor quiz- answers

  • Tohfaa
  • Chalbaaz
  • Hum to Mohabbat Karega
  • Andaz Apna Apna
  • Hum Apke Dil Mein Rehte Hain
  • Khuddar
  • Teen Patti
  • Raja Babu
  • Sone Pe Suhaaga
  • Chauraha

