14 Years Of 'Golmaal': Tusshar Kapoor Shares Photos Of Iconic Comedy Film

Back in 2006, actors like Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and others collaborated with Rohit Shetty for a film that is now widely regarded as one of the most iconic Hindi comedy films of all time, Golmaal. The film worked magic at the box-office and was a massive hit. Today, the film has completed 14 years and on the special occasion, actor Tusshar Kapoor shared this news on his official social media handle. Read on:

Tusshar Kapoor’s post on 14 years of Golmaal

On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, actor Tusshar Kapoor took to his official social media handle and shared a few photos of his 2006 comedy film Golmaal, as the film completes 14 years. Within an hour of its posting, it garnered over five thousand likes. The film managed to garner a vast fan base which paved the way for several Golmaal films. Here is the official post by Tusshar Kapoor:

The post was captioned as, “14 yrs of #golmaalfununlimited 14/07/2006. Thank you for the love #golmaalfranchise. Thank you team #golmaalfununlimited. @itsrohitshetty @ajaydevgn @arshad_warsi @sharmanjoshi. #ashtvinayakcinevision @subhamitra03 #pareshrawal @imsanjaimishra. #love #gratitude #blessed #comedy #classic #golmaal #epic #cultcomedy”. Several celebrities took to their social media handles and commented on this post.

The Golmaal film franchise comprises of four films that include 2006’s Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, 2008’s Golmaal Returns, 2010’s Golmaal 3, and 2017’s Golmaal Again!!! The makers of this film franchise are now all set for the fifth installment to the Golmaal film franchise. It is set to release in 2021. This film will be titled Golmaal Five.

Several iconic Bollywood actors have been featured in the film franchise. They include Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Celina Jaitley, Prakash Raj, Nana Patekar, and others. However, only Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, and Arshad Warsi have featured in all four films. All four films have been directed by Rohit Shetty. All these films are reboots of each other and feature different storylines. The franchise has often been described as a screwball comedy. Golmaal is one of the highest-grossing film franchises in Bollywood.

