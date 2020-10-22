Kader Khan Birth Anniversary: 15 Facts To About The Versatile Actor, Director And Writer

Kader Khan's fans celebrate the legendary actor's birth anniversary today, on October 22. He was known for his comic roles as well as writing several hit movies. He was one of the most versatile artistes in the Indian Film Industry as along with being an actor, he was also a prolific screenwriter, a dialogue writer and a director. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, here's a look at 15 interesting facts about Kader Khan's movies and his life:

Kader Khan's trivia

1. Kader Khan was born in Kabul, Afghanistan, on 22 October 1937. His father's name was Abdul Rahman Khan and his mother name was Iqbal Begum.

2. Kader Khan has been seen in more 300 movies in his entire career and has penned some of the most iconic dialogues in movies such as Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Laawaris, Sharaabi, Amar Akbar Anthony, and even the comedy blockbuster Coolie No. 1.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanjay Dutt, Tiger Shroff & more get papped in Mumbai

3. Kader Khan was raised in Mumbai and attended the Ismail Yusuf College. He then studied and became a Civil Engineer.

4. He started his career as a teacher and taught civil engineering at M. H. Saboo Siddik College of Engineering in Byculla.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif, and Taimur fly back to Mumbai; family spotted at the airport

5. Kader Khan's debut movie was - Daag. The film came out in 1973 and was directed by Yash Chopra. Kader Khan played the role of a Prosecuting attorney in the film.

6. Kader Khan also wrote dialogues for many movies. On an estimate, he has written dialogue for over 250 Indian films.

Also Read | Imran Khan's net worth: Check how well off the 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' star is today

7. Kader Khan first tried his hand in comedy with the film - Himmatwala. The film came out in 1983 and was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. The film cast Kader Khan as Narayandas Gopaldas or Munimji. Many reports indicated that the 1983 film was one of the funniest Kader Khan's movies.

8. Kader Khan got married to Azra Khan and the couple had three sons. Their son's names are - Sarfaraz Khan, Shahnawaz Khan and Quddus Khan.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan shares bright picture on her gram: 'Just pouting away'

9. Kader Khan moved to Toronto, Candana when his health started getting worse. It was later reported by many media outlets that he had taken Canadian citizenship as well.

10. Kader Khan was awarded the Sahitya Shiromani Award for his work in 2013. He was later awarded Padma Shri in 2019 after his death.

11. Kader Khan was born in Pakistan and passed away on 31 December 2018 in Canada.

12. In his career, Kader Khan had been nominated for the Filmfare Awards 12 times out of which he won three awards.

13. Kader Khan's death ceremony was performed in Mississauga. He is also buried in Meadowvale cemetery.

14. Only one of Kaker Khan's son is also a part of the Indian film industry - Sarfaraz Khan. Sarfaraz Khan is an actor and producer and has been seen in many films.

15. Kader Khan has been the man writing some of Amitabh Bachchan's most powerful dialogues that fans still remember him by today.

Image Credit: kader__khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.