Kareena Kapoor Confesses Declining Saif Ali Khan's Proposal,said 'want To Know You Better'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her upcoming Dharma Productions movie Good Newwz in which she will feature alongside actors Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. The Tashan actor is a favorite among fans for her films just as much as for her personal life. Her marriage to Saif Ali Khan and the appearances of her cute little son, Taimur Ali Khan have always been a favorite with the paparazzi.

Recently in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Kareena Kapoor Khan candidly revealed that she did not immediately agree to marry her then-beau now-husband actor Saif Ali Khan when he proposed to her. Kareena stated that she had rejected Saif's proposal to get married twice when they had been dating as she felt that it was too soon to decide about their future together. She claimed that she did not know Saif as much as she would like to have known her future husband when he had proposed marriage to her.

“I think I made the best decision of my life.”

Kareena Kapoor fondly recalls that getting married to Saif Ali Khan was one of the best decisions of her life. The actor claimed that she always wanted her professional life separate from her personal life and had wished to continue working despite being married or having a child. She also praised her husband for the unconditional support that he had given to her professional life through her marriage, pregnancy, and motherhood.

Kareena Kapoor will be seen in director Raj Mehta's film Good Newwz as Deepti Batra who is apparently a 'zimmedar' (responsible) adult who wants to bear a child. The makers of the film introduced the different characters through hilarious medical reports which stated their main features in the movie. Kareena Kapoor's character Deepti Batra was introduced as ''the most fierce bearer of Good Newwz''.

