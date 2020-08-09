17 Years Of 'Koi Mil Gaya': Hrithik Roshan Revisits Old Memories With A Sweet Video

As 2003 sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya, marked its 17th anniversary, actor Hrithik Roshan shared a beautiful video to celebrate his friendship with the alien supernatural character Jaadu. The video shared by the actor showed all the sweetest moments shared between Rohit and Jaadu in the movie. The actor recalled all the fun that was had during the filming of the project and even thanked the entire team and crew for making the film a most successful one.

Hrithik Rishan gets nostalgic as Koi Mil Gaya clocks 17 years

The short clip showcased some of the memorable moments between Hrithik who played the role of an intellectually-disabled boy who comes in contact with an alien and making wonders in the scientific field. The video was a montage comprising of all the amazing stills and videos that is sure to bring back some of the faded memories of the film. Apart from sharing the video, The WAR actor also penned a note on the special occasion, while thanking the entire team for putting in their hard work. Hrithik wrote that there are certain friendships that defy space and time.

He then thanked his father and director of the film, Rakesh Roshan for having the courage to make the film when everyone thought that he had lost your mind. Hrithik also thanked him for trusting and having faith in his son. The actor even thanked his co-actors Preity Zinta and legendary Rekha and wrote that the film would have been incomplete without their support. At last, he thanked his uncle Rajesh Roshan who gave the amazing soulful tracks of the film.

As soon as Hrithik shared the nostalgic post on Instagram, Preity Zinta was the first one to drop a comment under the post and wrote that the film was the sweetest one and she loved playing every part of her character. At last, she wrote that the film saw Hrithik’s best performance ever. Farah Khan Kunder thanked the film and the song Idhar Chala which won her first National Award in her career.

Apart from Hrithik, Preity also shared the video song Yeh Tune Kya Kiya on Instagram while reviving old memories during the shooting of the film. While captioning the post, she wrote that this is the sweetest film that she has ever done in life. The story of the film reminds her of friendship in a time of innocence with the warmth of Jadoo. She later gave a huge shout out to the entire cast and crew for making the film successful and more accepting in the hearts of their fans and audience. Koi Mil Gaya, which released in 2003, was the first installment in the Krrish franchise. The film also received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

