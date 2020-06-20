Sushant Singh Rajput Dancing To 'Koi Mil Gaya' From KKHH Will Make You Remember Him, Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput's death left Bollywood as well as his fans in a state of shock. Many old videos and pictures of the late actor are being circulated on the internet by his fans in his loving memory. Recently, a throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput dancing to the song Koil Mil Gaya has gone viral. Here's what it is about.

A throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput's dancing to Koil Mil Gaya

A video of Sushant Singh Rajput from 2019 went viral on the internet. In it, the late actor could be seen grooving to the peppy number, Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Many fans of Sushant have shared it on their personal feeds remembering the actor.

In the video, Sushant Singh Rajput and his co-star from Chhichhore, Naveen Polishetty were seen sitting on a sofa and dancing. They headbanged, danced and also mimicked the signature Kuch Kuch Hota gesture of Rahul and Anjali. When Naveen missed a step, Sushant even smacked him on the head playfully. Both the actors also lip-synced to Tina's lines from the song. Take a look:

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che. Since then, he went on to act in many notable films like MS Dhoni: An Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, Shudhh Desi Romance and many more. His last silver screen release was Chhichore which released in 2019. The movie also starred Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Sushant had three films in his kitty, Dil Bechara, Takadum and Rifleman.

Sushant Singh Rajput was said to be suffering from depression and his domestic help has stated the actor looked disturbed the last few days. Director Abhishek Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and many fans of Sushant believe the reason for his suicide might be nepotism in Bollywood and his inability to get a project. Several other celebs have addressed the issue of mental health after Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise.

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death was reported on Sunday morning, June 14, 2020. The actor's mortal remains were taken to the hospital for a post mortem where it was reported he died by committing suicide. Sushant's last rites were performed at the Ville Parle crematorium in the presence of his family who flew down from Patna. Bollywood celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi and a few others were also in attendance at his funeral.

