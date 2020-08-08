'Koi Mil Gaya' Cast Includes Award-winning Actors Essaying Memorable Roles

Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya completed its 17 years of its release today. One of the main highlights of the film was its unique storyline which allowed the audience to enjoy something new which they had not seen before.

The plot of the movie revolved around a partially disabled boy, Rohit Mehra (Hrithik Roshan), whose life changes overnight when an alien (Jadoo) enters his life under mysterious circumstances. The film Koi Mil Gaya also proved to be a game-changer in Hrithik’s acting career. Keep reading to know more about the cast of Koi Mil Gaya.

ALSO READ: Thala Ajith Leaves Fans Stumped As He Skilfully Fixes A Model Aircraft; Watch

Koi Mil Gaya cast and characters

Hrithik Roshan as Rohit Mehra

Hrithik Roshan plays the character of Rohit Mehra in the film Koi Mil Gaya. He effectively portrays the transition he goes through, from being a mentally challenged boy to being well-built adult. The Bang Bang actor delivered a memorable commercial success at the box-office with a ground-breaking record in the form of Koi Mil Gaya.

Preity Zinta as Nisha Malhotra

Preity Zinta essays the role of the female lead in the film as Nisha Malhotra. Preity looked simply amazing her on-screen presence was highly endearing.

Rekha as Sonia Mehra

Actor Rekha plays the role of Sonia Mehra, Hrithik’s mother. From every problem which she faces from Rohit’s schooling days to his fight to keep Jaadu with them, she stays by her son's side.

ALSO READ: Marathi Actors In Bollywood Whom You Know By Face And Probably Not By Name, See List

Rajat Bedi as Raj Saxena

Rajat Bedi essays the role of Raj Saxena, a star basketball player and Rohit's ex-classmate. He plays the role of an antagonist who tries to bully Rohit and create problems for Nisha and Rohit when they grew closer.

Johny Lever as Chelaram Sukhwani

Johnny Lever, who is considered as one of the most-loved comedians in Bollywood, essayed the role of Chelaram Sukhwani in the film. His character of Chelaram offers a comedy dose as he always keeps shouting at Rohit and his gang. However, he also has a soft corner for them and all his scenes from the film are worth watching.

Supporting cast of Koi Mil Gaya

Prem Chopra as Harbans Saxena

Rajeev Verma as Mr Malhotra

Mukesh Rishi as Inspector Khurshid Khan

Mithilesh Chaturvedi as Mr Mathur, Rohit’s computer teacher

Rakesh Roshan as Sanjay Mehra

Akash Khurana as Rohit’s Catholic school principal

Beena Banerjee as Indu

Anuj Pandit Sharma as Bittu

Hansika Motwani as Priya

ALSO READ: Hansika Motwani To Tie The Knot With Businessman Beau In 'couple Of Days'? Actress Answers

ALSO READ: New Bhojpuri Songs 2020: Kesari Lal And Kajal's 'Kamar Load Sahi Na' Is A Smashing Hit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.