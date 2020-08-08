'Koi Mil Gaya' Completes 17 Years, See How Rohit's Friends From Film Look Now

Koi Mil Gaya, one of the first Bollywood films to explore space and science fiction genre, completes 17 years of its release today. Despite the hit Krrish series, fans of Koi Mil Gaya still adore the film for its sheer brilliance and for it being ahead of its time in a way. Thus here is a look at the kids from Koi Mil Gaya and how they look now.

Koi Mil Gaya completes 17 years: A look back at the kids from the movie

Hansika Motwani

One of the most popular actors in recent times is Hansika Motwani. The actor was seen playing the role of Rohit's friend in Koi Mil Gaya. Over the years, Hansika Motwani has garnered a huge fan base for herself working in several movies after Koi Mil Gaya. As a child actor, Hansika appeared in Shaka Laka Boom Boom and many others. Despite her limited appearance in Koi Mil Gaya she managed to make an impact and thus became a fan favourite throughout the film. The actor later on transitioned to the south cinema and has garnered immense praise for her work there.

Source: A still from Koi Mil Gaya

Anuj Pandit Sharma

Anuj played the role of Rohit Mehra’s friend who would often crack him up with witty one-liners. The Punjabi kid has now grown up to be an actor in the television space. He is one of the beloved stars in the television industry and has worked in serials like Jogi and Parvarrish.

Source: A still from Koi Mil Gaya

Omkar Purohit

Omkar too was one of the friends of Rohit in the film. The actor played a crucial role in the basketball game that Rohit and team played against the antagonist of the film. Omkar was praised for his acting talent.

Source: A still from Koi Mil Gaya

Pranita Bishnoi

Pranita Bishnoi was the other girl with Hansika in Koi Mil Gaya. The actor had a limited screen presence but managed to make her presence felt in each scene that she appeared in. After Koi Mil Gaya Pranita did not appear in any films and thus departed from acting altogether.

Source: A still from Koi Mil Gaya

