Hilarious 'Koi Mil Gaya' Memes You Can Share With Your Friends As The Film Clocks 17 Years

Koi… Mil Gaya is a science fiction film directed by Rakesh Roshan. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Rekha, Prem Chopra, Rajat Bedi, Rajeev Verma, Johny Lever, Mukesh Rishi, Akash Khurana, Hansika Motwani, Anuj Pandit Sharma and others. It was released on August 8, 2003, and completes 17-years today. Many scenes from the movie are used by memers and is a popular part of meme culture. Check out a few memes made from Koi… Mil Gaya scenes.

Koi… Mil Gaya memes

About Koi… Mil Gaya

Koi… Mil Gaya plot shows an Indian scientist, Sanjay Mehta (Rakesh Roshan), who is convinced that life exists beyond earth. He successfully creates a device that sends a message into space. Sanjay and his wife, Sonia (Rekha) witness a UFO, but Sanjay dies in a car accident, leaving his wife with their son, Rohit Mehra (Hrithik Roshan) all alone. Rohit grows physically, but his mind remains like that of a child.

Rohit uses his father’s device and unintentionally sends a message into the outer world. A UFO arrives on earth and leaves one of their alien members behind. Rohit and Nisha Malhotra (Preity Zinta) finds the alien and becomes friend with it. They try to send him back to his home. Meanwhile, the alien grants some special powers.

Koi… Mil Gaya received mostly positive reviews from the audiences and was a commercial success. The movie won several accolades, including three National Film Awards – Best Film on Other Social Issues, Best Choreography and Best Special Effects, at the 51st National Film Awards. It has chartbuster songs from the music composed by Rajesh Roshan and lyrics penned down by Dev Kohli.

The theme of Koi… Mil Gaya was similar to the 1982 Hollywood hit E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. However, director Rakesh Roshan stated that the movie is “not an Indian E.T,” in an earlier interview with a daily. He noted that the story has a slightly different arc on the bases of the relationship between the boy and the alien.

The success of Koi… Mil Gaya made the makers turn the movie into a franchise. It was followed by two instalments, Krrish and Krrish 3. Both the films star Hrithik Roshan as Krishna Mehra, the titular superhero character. He appears in a double role as Krishna and his father, Rohit Mehra. Priyanka Chopra also starred in both the project as Priya Mehra. A fourth instalment in the Krrish series is said to be in development.

