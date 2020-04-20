When Swara Bhasker Was Trolled For A Scene In Veere Di Wedding & She Gave It Back In Style

After Swara Bhasker's 2019 movie - Veere Di Wedding hit the screens, she was massively trolled by netizens for her controversial scene in the film. A few days later, images of people holding placards with Swara Bhasker’s name on them began to circulate on the internet. Here’s the message penned on the placards: “This election, don’t be like Swara Bhasker. Use your fingers wisely. Vote Wisely.” Bhasker, who is known for her outspoken and witty ways of sweating it out, hit back at the trolls in a stunning way.

When Swara Bhasker got trolled for her scene in Veere Di Wedding

For the unversed, the message on the posters shared by people referred to a scene in Veere Di Wedding where Swara's character was shown quite intimate, showcasing a glimpse of human pleasures. After netizens slammed her on Twitter, Swara Bhasker opened up to a news portal and said that she expected to be trolled for this as there is an inherent shock value to the scene. Furthermore, Swara exclaimed that she is quite open about giving her opinions on political issues, so people will not leave any opportunity to hit back at her. Moreover, Veeri Di Wedding is much more than just the masturbation scene, Swara told PTI.

Later on, Swara Bhasker also had another message for the audience who disapproved of her scene in Veere Di Wedding. When a user tweeted that he noticed similarities in too many tweets, the Nil Battey Sannata, in context to his tweet wrote, “Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets!” Check it out.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @Joydas you bring so much joy to my Twitter timeline.. I wish paid trolls would at the very least re-arrange the sentences and run a spell check before their paid tweet attacks #PaidTrollsKiPolKhulGayi #SakshiSlays https://t.co/pxHyjKthXH — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets !!!! 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️😆😆😆😆 https://t.co/KIUqMoOLRG — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018

Here's how Swara Bhasker reacted to the trolls:

Awwwwwww!!!!! My trolls are hard at work again, sweating it out in the heat to popularise my name.. You guys are SO dedicated & sweet!!! 🤗🤗🤗🤗❣️❣️❣️❣️ Don’t mind the slut-shaming guys.. their imagination is a bit limited.. but loving the effort you two 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/fRqjGZ3b0q — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 29, 2019

