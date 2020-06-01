Swara Bhasker On 2 Years Of 'Veere Di Wedding': 'It Proved Girlfriends Are The Best Bros'

Swara Bhasker's film, Veere Di Wedding clocks two years today, June 1. The actor took to her Instagram to share a poster of the film featuring herself, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shikha Talsania and penned down a caption that read, "Two years to the film that was not a ‘chick flick’, the film that broke glass ceilings and the idea that ‘women centric फ़िल्में खुलतीं नहीं हैं."

Swara Bhasker further said, "The film that proved that girlfriends are the best bros, the film that introduced me to a stellar bunch of boss ladies and the film that gave my trolls a reason to exist." "@rheakapoor @ektarkapoor @ruchikaakapoor only you ladies could’ve pulled this one off! @ghoshshashanka only you could’ve survived this! @kareenakapoorkhan @sonamkapoor @shikhatalsania ONLY YA’LL! 💓💓💓 #RheaKapoor @nidsmehra #mehulsuri thank you for #SakshiSoni."

Swara Bhasker shares Veere Di Wedding poster

The 2018 comedy-drama, Veere Di Wedding, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, despite being criticised by many, hit the bullseye in terms of the actor's stellar acting skills. The movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania not only managed to entertain the audience but also churned great numbers at the box office. The story revolves around the lives of four friends, Kalindi, Meera, Sakshi, and Avni, and their journey as they sail through their high school days till adulthood.

Sonam K Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania's film, Veere Di Wedding collected Rs. 100 crore worldwide to enter the coveted club of Bollywood movies. As per reports, the story of female BFFs, raked in Rs. 54.46 crore in the first week of release. The film amassed a total of Rs. 1.60 crore on Day 12 to take the global total above Rs. 100 crore. Ekta Kapoor took to Twitter to share the big news, along with a GIF.

Not only the movie but the songs of Veere Di Wedding also continue to be chartbusters even today. The peppy numbers from the movie including, Dagmag Dagmag, Tareefan, and Pappi Le Loon have hit a staggering number of views online. The four divas look gorgeous as ever in the movie, leaving fans in the awe of their beauty and glamorous persona in the film.

