Priyanka Chopra Wonders What To Do With Her Brunch, Rajkummar Rao Has The Perfect Answer!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas could be seen processing and wondering about the delicious sight that she sees in front of herself, as per her latest Instagram post. The Quantico star has been served with a lavish brunch spread and an overwhelmed Priyanka could be seen reacting to it in excitement. Her brunch spread looks like a scrumptious combination of meat and vegetables. The spread appears to be complete with waffles and what seems like Orang juice hiding in plain sight.

Here is the image

Responding to her latest Instagram post, her The White Tiger co-star, Rajkummar Rao, left a comment that said something to the tune of Priyanka being fully capable of being able to finish the spread.

Here is that comment (Source: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram):

If Priyanka Chopra's photos are to go by, she has been spending a lot of quality time with her loved ones, including her husband, American musician Nick Jonas. Every now and then, the actress will treat her fans with visuals of herself in Indian attire or that of spending time with her husband. One can see that she even celebrated Diwali and Karwa Chauth at her house in LA.

Here are some more of Priyanka Chopra's photos:

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas on the 1st of December, 2018. Tomorrow will mark the couple’s second anniversary. Details of their second-anniversary celebrations have not been revealed yet.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in a multitude of projects soon. The Quantico star was last seen in The Sky Is Pink opposite, Farhan Akhtar. The Shonali-bose-directed drama also featured Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf, and Lushin Dubey. Her last Hollywood outing was Baywatch, an action-comedy film that featured Zac Efron and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Netflix’s The White Tiger. The White Tiger is centered around the character of Balram Halwai, played by Aadarsh Gourav. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao as Ashok, the husband to Priyanka Chopra’s Pinky in the film. Other future Hollywood outings starring Priyanka Chopra include We Can Be Heroes. The sci-fi superhero presentation will make its digital debut on Netflix sometime around the last week of December.

