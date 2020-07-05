20 Years Of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Evergreen Roles Of Bebo That Make Her Best Of The Lot

As Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood, people cannot help but talk about the amazing work that she has done over the years. She has worked in a wide range of quality films which fall into different genres. Here is a look at a few of the actor’s most remembered works that are highly looked upon even today.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's most memorable works

1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… is a drama film released in the year 2001. The plot of the film revolves around a man who falls in love with a girl who does not quite fit into his upper-class traditional family. The actor’s work as the character of Pooja is one of the most iconic characters ever created. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dialogue delivery style combined with a good script gave people something to remember for an eternity. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…is by far one of the best films of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

2. Chup Chup Ke

Chup Chup Ke is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2006. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a debt-ridden young man who is posing as a dumb servant in a fancy household. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the role of an innocent woman who is suffering on the romantic front due to her inability to speak. The character is layered and has been performed well in order to convince the viewers without the use of any words. Chup Chup Ke is directed by Priyadarshan who also contributed to the story of the film.

3. Omkara

Omkara is a drama film released in the year 2006. The plot of this film revolves around a political-minded man who gets stuck in various unforeseen situations. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the role of Dolly Mishra in the film which is one of the main characters of the story. Her work in this film has been highly appreciated by the critics and audience alike. Omkara has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, who also contributed to the story.

4. Jab We Met

Jab We Met is a romantic drama film which released in the year 2007. The plot of this film revolves around a man who has his life falling apart only for it to be fixed by a random girl who walks into his life by chance. The film features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the shoes of Geet who is unforgettable in the minds of the audience. The character is bubbly and talkative in the first half of the film but switches to heartbroken and dull in the second half. Jab We Met is written and directed by Imtiaz Ali.

5. Chameli

Chameli is a drama film released in the year 2003. The plot of this film revolves around the events that happen on a rainy night when an investment backer is stranded with a prostitute. It stars actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in the shoes of Chameli who is raw and bold due to everything she has seen in life. The actor also won an award for her performance in this one. Chameli has been directed by Sudhir Mishra and also stars Rahul Bose.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: UTV Motion Pictures, YouTube Movies, Jamanfilms)

