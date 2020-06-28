Kareena Kapoor's Movies From 'Tashan' To 'Jab We Met' Prove That She Is A True Trendsetter

Kareena Kapoor Khan is considered to be among the most iconic Bollywood actors. This year, Kareena even completed her two decades in the industry as successful as well as one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Bebo started her acting career with J.P Dutta's critically acclaimed Refugee and won several accolades for her spectacular debut in Bollywood.

Post that, Kareena Kapoor Khan has featured in numerous Bollywood films, alongside several talented actors. Check out the list of her movies which made a mark in her movie journey and will always be remembered for the different trends that she brought with each of the films.

Kareena Kapoor in Size 0 trend with Tashan

Kareena Kapoor shared the silver screen with three lead actors in 2008's action-comedy Tashan. Alongside Kapoor, the film starred Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Bebo was the only female lead in this Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial. Kareena started the zero figure trend with this film which saw her practising keto diet and losing a massive amount of weight for her role in Tashan.

Kareena Kapoor with her quirky dialogues in Jab We Met

The 2007 romantic-comedy movie is helmed by one of the prominent directors of Bollywood, Imtiaz Ali. The movie features Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles and it marked their fourth on-screen collaboration. The movie even garnered her Best Actress Award in the leading role, and is known for its scenic locations and was filmed in Bhatinda and Shimla.

This is the iconic Imitiaz Ali film where her character Geet etched a memory in the viewers' hearts. Be it her blue harem pants with the white print tee shirt and chunky bracelets, or the black corset top and long red skirt while dancing on Yeh Ishq Haaye - Geet's looks and dialogues became immortal because of Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor as her alter ego Poo in K3G

The film Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham aka K3G was a blockbuster and featured a stellar ensemble star cast. The Dharma production film saw Kareena Kapoor as Poo, the character that became an overnight sensation. Her pairing with Hrithik Roshan was also a talking point as the duo was rumoured to be dating at that time. Bebo was also nominated for a Filmfare Award under the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Poo in the family drama film.

Promo Image courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

