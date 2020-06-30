This Day That Year: Kareena Kapoor Aces Cop Avatar, Kriti Sanon Shares An Old Video & More

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Kareena Kapoor Khan's cop avatar in Angrezi Medium to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja revealing inside details of her chemistry with husband Anand Ahuja, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's cop avatar

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan started shooting for Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan the previous year. On this day, the makers released the first look of her cop avatar on social media. The actor was reportedly in London, and her latest snaps took the internet by storm. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in an olive green shirt, half-tucked in blue jeans paired with black boots. She completed her look with middle-parted wavy hair and nude makeup to accentuate the boss lady vibes. Check out her photos:

Kriti Sanon shares a throwback video

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon shared a throwback video of herself with co-stars from Dilwale. The three-year-old video featuring their interaction with Punjabi singer-actor took the internet by storm. The clip showcases Kriti Sanon complimenting him on his good looks. She appreciated his innocent eyes after talking about Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan. On listening to his compliments, Diljit Dosanjh started blushing.

So, Kriti Sanon shared the throwback video on her official Instagram account. In the caption accompanying the post, she wrote, ''Hahahahahaha! Then and now! That is when I met you first Diljit Dosanjh... who knew that you’d be singing ‘Main Deewana Tera’ for me”.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja praises husband

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja revealed inside details of her chemistry with Anand Ahuja in an interview with a magazine. Her husband recalled how he first chatted with the actor on Snapchat without even knowing that she was related to Anil Kapoor. He said that while their friendship started with superficial things, it grew with having deep conversations.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also did not shy away from appreciating Anand Ahuja and shared excerpts from her interview on social media. The actor took to Instagram and shared unseen wedding photos alongside heartfelt captions. See pics:

Also read: Making Of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Multi-starrer Hit Film 'Ajnabee': WATCH

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Vs Anushka Sharma: Who Rocked The Classic Red Saree Better?

Shweta Tripathi ties the knot with Chaitanya Sharma

Bollywood actor Shweta Tripathi married the love of her life Chaitanya Sharma, an ace rapper. The ceremony took place In Goa in the presence of close friends and family members. According to reports, Devika Narain thematically designed the wedding, which took place on June 29, 2020.

Shweta Tripathi grabbed attention in a custom-made attire from Papa Don’t Preach. The theme showcased the duo’s love story and kept all the elements in mind. Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma also planned to host a pool and pyjama party the next day. Here are pictures of their wedding ceremony:

Also read: Hrithik Roshan’s Songs From 'Bang Bang' To Add To Your Lockdown Workout Playlist

Also read: Did You Know Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, And Shweta Tiwari Are The Same Age?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.