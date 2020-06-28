Kangana Ranaut V/s Kareena Kapoor, Who Wore The Black Midi Dress Better?

There are many Bollywood divas whose fashion sense is on point and gives major fashion goals to their fans. Be it ethnic sarees or corporate style file pantsuits, fashion divas never fail to mark their spectacular appearance in trendy apparels. This, at times, has led to many popular fashion-face offs. Today’s faceoff requires a unique remark as it is flanked between the two notable personalities of Bollywood. They have been face-offed in the chicest ensemble that is a black midi dress. While Kareena Kaif opted for the midi dress, Kangana Ranaut also wore a kind of similar black midi outfit.

Kareena Kapoor v/s Kangana Ranaut, whose black midi dress inspired you more?

Kareena Kapoor

Now, talking about their appearance in detail, firstly we’ll talk about Kareena Kapoor. She is a super stylish celeb who can make any apparel look awesome with her charm. The black midi dress donned by the actor is the perfect attire for a day out. Kareena Kapoor presented her simple but elegant midi look with a simple plunging V-neck that well-defined her stylish outfit. Kareena Kapoor wore this dress when she visited Olive, Mumbai. She complimented her midi dress look with classic cream bellies. On the makeup front, Kareena Kapoor opted for a no-makeup look except for a bright colour lipstick. Her sleek open hair looks and a stylish neckpiece completed her classy appearance. Here is Kareena Kapoor’s black midi look that will surely inspire you-

Kangana Ranaut

Following the face-off, on the other hand, Kangana Ranaut is also wearing a flowy black midi outfit. She wore this dress for her promotions of the film Simran, which was an interview with a leading daily. As Kangana Ranaut’s look was similar to Kareena Kapoor’s attire, this face-off is one of the most special ones, as it is between two leading ladies of Bollywood. Kangana Ranaut’s black midi dress was a wraparound style slashing v-neckline outfit. The dress had full poufy sleeves, and under the dress, she wore a satin slip top. Kangana Ranaut matched her look with black heels, minimal makeup, and no accessories with her outfit at all. She rounded up her look with soft curls and stylish smoky eyes. Have a look here at the simple yet stylish look of Kangana Ranaut.

