2019 Bollywood Movies That Dealt With Prevailing Social Issues In Our Country

Lately, Bollywood has started making movies on social issues, which are becoming the biggest problem in India. They have focused on a few issues that have raised a long way. There are many movies that released this year, focused on different social issues. Here's our top 3 picks for you-

Article 15

Article 15 is a Hindi crime drama movie, which is directed by Sinha. The movie stars Ayushmann Khaurrana, Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Veen Harsh, and Sumbul Touqeer. The movie is based on the socio-political situation of India. The movie follows a police investigation about the teenage girls, who go missing from a small village. The officers embark on a journey of acceptance and change. The film deals with Article 15 of India’s constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, ethnicity, caste, gender or place of birth. Although not focused on any specific event, the film is reportedly inspired by several real-life events, including 2014 allegations of Badaun gang rape and the 2016 Una flogging incident.

Section 375

Section 375 is an Indian courtroom drama film, directed by Ajay Bahl. The movie is based on Section 375 of Indian Penal Code laws. The film stars Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, and Rahul Bhat. Section 375 is a bold movie and an important movie that discusses a complex issue. In this movie, a Bollywood director Rohan Khurana(Rahul Bhat) gets arrested when assistant costume designer Anjali Dangle (Meera Chopra) accuses him of rape.

Super 30

Super 30 is a 2019 biographical drama movie, which was directed by Vikar Bahl and co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie shows the life of Mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program of the same name. The film stars Hrithik Roshan as Anand, along with other actors like Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aditya Shrivastava in supporting roles. In the movie, Anand Kumar goes through challenges towards success and runs the 'Super 30 programme' for IIT aspirants in Patna.

