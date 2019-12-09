2019 Bollywood Remixes That Have Struck The Audience Like Thunder

This year, many old classic Bollywood tracks found their way back to our hearts as remixes. Some of them were heart-warming and won our hearts completely. Here is a list of some of the greatest 2019 Bollywood remixes.

Saki Saki (Batla House)

Nora Fatehi shook the world as she grooved on this item song. Originally the song belonged to the movie, Musafir, featuring Sanjay Dutt, and is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan. However, arguably the remix song, with some changes in the music and the lyrics, is amongst the biggest hits of 2019. The remix song is sung by Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar, and B Praak. The music that can make anybody dance is created by the Tanishq Bagchi. Currently, Saki Saki holds 317M views and 2.2M likes on Youtube.

Chamma Chamma (Fraud Saiyaan)

Again a hit song by the unstoppable singing sensation Neha Kakkar, Chamma Chamma, features Eli Avram. The remix song sets a fire inside the soul with every beat. The music flows and can make anybody dance. The original song was sung by Alka Yagnik and the complementary male voice was given by Shankar Mahadevan and Vinod Rathod and composed by Anu Malik. The remix song is composed by Tanishq Bagchi and holds 176M views and 787K likes on Youtube. Apart from Neha Kakkar; Ikka and Romy's voice has brought the song to life.

The Jawaani Song (Student of the year 2)

Dharma Productions have been bringing many old superhits back to the timeline and this remix is loved by all. Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey, and Tara Sutaria danced their hearts out in this song with energy and enthusiasm. The Jawaani song is recreated by Vishal and Shekhar and sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev. The changes in the lyrics by Anvitta Dutt has been created beautifully and it is extremely engaging. This epic classic song was sung by the legend Kishore Kumar and composed by RD Burman. The remix song has 112M views and 741K likes on Youtube.

