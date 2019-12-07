Did Camila Cabello Dedicate A Song From 'Romance' To Shawn Mendes?

Cuban-American singer and songwriter Camila Cabello recently released her second studio album titled Romance. For the past few weeks, Camila has been dropping songs to lead up to the album's release. Though the album received mixed critical response, it garnered a lot of love from the audience and fans. Apart from the good music of the featured songs, the lyrics of one of the seventeen songs are catching the attention of the listeners and fans. It seems like she is hinting that the song Used To This is all about her boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

The Senorita singers, who are popularly known as Shamila among their fans, never leave an opportunity to display their affection publicly. Used To This seems to join the list of their PDA. The song opens with "No, I never liked San Francisco / Never thought it was nothin’ special / ’Til you kissed me there.” Their fans could relate the phrase as the couple was caught kissing in San Francisco. Watch the video below:

The 22-year-old singer seemed to confirm the speculations of fans in a recent conversation with a leading entertainment portal. According to the reports, the singer neither confirmed nor denied the fact that the song could be about her beau singer Shawn Mendes. Reportedly, she said that she doesn't want to confirm or deny because she doesn't want people to start teasing her with the same.

The singer-actor announced the dates of the Romance Tour as well in November 2019. Reportedly, the tour will start from Europe and later move towards North America. According to the announcement, it will start on May 26, 2020, at Oslo, Norway. It will end in Miami, the United States on September 26, 2020.

