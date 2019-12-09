2019's Hollywood Movies That Did Exceedingly Well At The Indian Box-office

Indian audience has always had a special appreciation for certain types of Hollywood films. They have never failed to shower their love for epic Hollywood dramas that take their hearts. 2019 has been a year of great films, be it Bollywood or foreign cinema. Here is a list of top-grossing Hollywood movies that worked exceptionally well at the box-office.

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing film in the world, leaving behind Avatar. This movie is also Marvel's biggest hit to date. The superhero action film grossed over ₹373.22 Cr on the Indian box office.

The Lion King

The popular kiddie film earned ₹158.71 Cr at the Indian box office. The movie was dubbed in Hindi by King Khan and his son Aryan Khan for the animated characters of Mufasa and Simba respectively. The movie is a recreated version of Disney's original 1994 animated movie of the same name.

Spiderman: Far from home

Sony and Marvel's classic superhero, Spiderman, impressed the audience with a distinctive storyline and eye-pleasing VFX. The movie is compared with the VFX of Doctor Strange. This superhero drama starring Tom Holland and Zendaya grossed around 86.11 Cr on the Indian box office.

Captain Marvel

Marvel's first women based movie starring Brie Larson impressed the audience with its space adventure and unique storyline. The superhero movie earned around ₹84.36 Cr at the Indian box office. This is Marvel's yet another successful venture for the year besides Avengers: End Game

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw

Fast and Furious became even more interesting with the sequel starring Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock and Jason Statham as Hobbs and Shaw respectively. The movie earned around approximately ₹75 Cr in India and was loved massively by the Indian fans. The action film is the part of the original F&F series.

