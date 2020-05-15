Bhumi's 'Bala', Vidya's 'Mission Mangal' & Other 2019 Releases That Created Controversy

Last year, that is 2019, was quite eventful for the Hindi film industry. Films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and Chhichhore among many others were sleeping hits. On the other side, Hrithik Roshan's War, Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy and many other bagged huge amounts at the box-office. Meanwhile, a few films ended up creating controversies. Here is the list of a couple of films that became the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons.

READ | Bhumi Pednekar's Fun Banter With Prakashi Tomar Aka Shooter Dadi Is 'gold'; Watch Video

Bollywood 2019: Controversy

Bala

Actor Bhumi Pednekar played the lead in five films in 2019. But out of all five, there was hardly a film that did not create controversy. Being one of them, Bhumi Pednekar's latest release Bala was criticised on the internet for featuring her as a dark girl. According to the reports, people who were criticising Bhumi Pednekar pointed out that the makers of Bala should have taken a girl who has a naturally darker shade.

Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal featured Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Kulhari, and Nithya Manon along with Akshay Kumar in the lead. After the release, the science-drama bagged praises from the audience and the critics. But before that Mission Mangal grabbed the eyes on the internet as in the official poster of the film, Akshay Kumar, who was playing a pivotal role, got more space than the entire cast.

READ | Arshad Warsi All Praises For Bhumi Pednekar's Work Ethics, Calls Her "Female Aamir Khan"

Why Cheat India

Why Cheat India released in January 2019. Though it received a positive response from the critics, the title of the film struggled to impress the CBFC Board. The poster and trailer of the film came out with the title Cheat India but was later changed due to the objections. Reportedly, CBFC’s examining committee felt the title was misleading in the context of the film.

Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh is undoubtedly one of the most remarkable films of 2019 when it is about controversies. The romance-drama became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. But Shahid Kapoor's character as Kabir Singh was criticised by the millennials and the critics on the internet. 'Misogynist' was the term used by many people who reviewed the film.

READ | Throwback Thursday: When Bhumi Pednekar & Rajkummar Rao Came Together On TV

Judgementall Hai Kya?

Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall Hai Kya gave a lot of content as it grabbed the eyeballs several times before its release. Reportedly, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) found the original title a little harsh, which was Mental Hai Kya? Later in a media interaction, Kangana Ranaut's ugly spat with a journalist also created a buzz.

READ | When Bhumi Pednekar And Ayushmann Khurrana Turned Into Love Gurus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.