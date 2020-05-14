Throwback Thursday: When Bhumi Pednekar & Rajkummar Rao Came Together On TV

In the coming years, Bollywood is all set to introduce a few fresh on-screen pairs. Actors such as Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, and many others are gearing up to share the screen space. Being one of them, critically acclaimed actors Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao will also soon join hands for their first collaboration, Badhaai Lo. The news turned out into a delight for their fans as both the actors have given some exceptional performances. But do you know even before they signed their project, the duo gave a glimpse of their chemistry in a popular celebrity show?

Interestingly, Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao were paired as the guest celebrity for a chat show hosted by a famous Bollywood director. As soon as the promo was shared on the internet, it grabbed the attention of many of their fans. In the episode, the duo revealed many secrets. During the conversation, Bhumi revealed that she has auditioned Rajkummar, Parineeti and Ranveer. Meanwhile, Rajkummar also unveiled that he is trained in Martial Arts. But above all these, Rajkummar Rao's fun banter with Bhumi became the highlight of the episode.

Details of Bhumi Pednekar-Rajkummar Rao's next 'Badhaai Lo'

Early in March 2020, a leading publication shared the news and the details of their upcoming venture. The upcoming film will be a sequel of 2018's hit comedy-drama Badhaai Ho. The film will be directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. About the plot of the film, the report stated that it will revolve around an unlikely relationship. Spilling beans around the same, the report also added that Rajkummar Rao will play the character of a Delhi cop, the only male cop in a police station. On the other side, Bhumi will essay the character of a PT teacher. The film will be about goof-ups that follow when they meet.

For the unversed, Badhaai Ho featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra along with Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in the lead cast. Reportedly, the film bagged around ₹221 crores at the box-office. The film also received two National Awards.

