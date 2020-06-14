Bhumi Pednekar's 'Saand Ki Aankh', & Other 2019 Films Based On Real-life Events

The year 2019 was quite eventful for the film industry as many films turned out to be a sleeper hit. Among many others, the films inspired by real-life incidents also did great business at the BO. Here are a few films of 2019 including Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu's Mission Mangal and many others.

2019's films based on true events

Uri: The Surgical Strike

From starting with a lukewarm response to becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 2019, Uri: The Surgical Strike set the BO on fire. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action-war flick featured Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari in the lead characters. The plot is inspired by the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack, following Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army, who plays a leading role in the event.

Kesari

The historical action-drama, produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, hit the theatres in March 2019. Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra were seen playing the lead roles. The film is a dramatic account of the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi, a battle between 21 soldiers of the 36 Sikhs of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897.

Saand Ki Aankh

Saand Ki Aankh, a biographical drama film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap. Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu essayed the leads in the film. The film has picturised the lives of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

Mission Mangal

The multi-starrer, Mission Mangal, has an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, and Sharman Joshi. The Jagan Shakti directorial is loosely based on the life of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, India's first interplanetary expedition. Reportedly, the film collected an estimated amount of ₹192 crores.

The Accidental Prime Minister

The Vijay Ratnakar Gutte directorial, starring Akshaye Khanna and Anupam Kher, released in January 2019. The biopic, made on the former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh, bagged a positive response from the critics. The Accidental Prime Minister explored Manmohan Singh's tenure as the Prime Minister of India.

Super 30

The Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur starrer, Super 30, has narrated the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program of the same name. The film received a mixed response but Roshan's performance was appreciated by many critics. Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastava and Amit Sadh were also seen essaying pivotal characters.

