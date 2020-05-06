Bhumi Pednekar Or Samantha Akkineni: Whose Bridal Attire Is Spot-on?

Both Bhumi Pednekar and Samantha Akkineni are popular for the sense of style. Both the actors are on top of their fashion game and often serve their best looks to the fans and followers on Instagram. Samantha Akkineni's photos on Instagram will give you some major goals. The actor often sports different outfits flawlessly. Bhumi Pednekar has inspired a lot of her fans with her elegant style which has made a mark.

Both the actors' Instagram is full of aesthetic posts, photoshoots, and other compelling content. Often, these actors have posted photos of themselves in bridal attire. So let's take a look at bhumi Pednekar and Samantha in bridal attire and see who rocked the bridal look better.

Bhumi Pednekar

This photo is from the Dia colour Saveri Charity ball. Bhumi Pednekar attended the special auction in August 2019. Savera is a foundation that helps people. Bhumi also said that the foundation is operating for two decades now on her Instagram post. Pednekar helped their cause. She also looks quite alluring in this photo. The actor knows how to rock a bridal dress with a shimmery design. The actor surely knows how to accessories herself and she has done so flawlessly.

Samantha Akkineni

In this photo, Samantha looks equal parts stylish and elegant in the golden-brown outfit she's wearing. The actor is also wearing jewellery which makes her look exquisite and outstanding. The actor also knows how to pose. Akkineni is surely among the most beautiful artists and never fails to serve her sharpest looks. She is a true inspiration for her fans and followers. Samantha Akkineni is always at the peak of her fashion game. Whether it be a traditional or a modern look, the actor does it very well. And the fans cannot get enough of her style and charm.

