Bhumi Pednekar Has Been Missing The Sets And Shoot Life, Makes It Evident With A Post

Bhumi Pednekar has made it clear with her recent Instagram stories that she has been missing the shoot life very much. The actor posted a video of her crew doing her makeup and the post was filled with hashtags that hinted towards how much she misses being on sets. Bhumi Pednekar has several movies lined up and the actor is clearly eager to get back on sets.

Bhumi Pednekar has been missing the sets

Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to share a post in which she can be seen seated as her crew does her make up for her. The captions of the picture clearly hint at Bhumi missing her shooting days. It has been months since actors and several personalities have been observing social distancing protocols and have self-quarantined themselves. However, celebs have professed their desire to go back on sets as soon as possible once things get back to normal.

As of now, the government has granted permission for shootings to begin; however, they come with a set of guidelines. Thus it is ultimately up to the producers and filmmakers when they want to begin the shootings of their respective projects. As of now, Bhumi Pednekar has taken up working out and cooking as hobbies amid the lockdown. The actor has given a lot of time to herself as one can notice from her Instagram handle. Bhumi Pednekar has been working out frequently and this has managed to keep fans motivated who follow her. Apart from that, Bhumi Pednekar has also uploaded several pictures of herself and her sister on her Instagram page. Fans were delighted to see the Pednekar sisters together in one frame and complimented the pictures.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar has close to five films lined up, according to a news portal. Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in the thriller film, Durgavati. She herself admitted that she is quite excited for the film as it is a new genre she is stepping into. She will also be seen in the multi starrer magnum opus Takht, which will be directed by Karan Johar. The actor will also be seen in Womaniya directed by Anurag Kashyap, according to a news portal. The actor also is working on a film titled Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. In the year 2021, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in the film Badhaai Do, a supposed sequel to Badhaai ho. The film features Rajkummar Rao opposite Bhumi Pednekar, according to a news portal.

