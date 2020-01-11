Sanjeeda Shaikh's Mysterious Post Does Not Deny Her Daughter's Existence; Check Details

Sanjeeda Shaikh, who is a popular television artist, is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. She is married to famous television actor Aamir Ali, and the two like to keep themselves away from the limelight as much as possible. But the couple has become the talk of the town, as there are several rumours being brewed around them.

Read on to know more about the whole story:

Is Sanjeeda Sheikh a mother?

According to the rumours and reports surrounding the television celebrity couple, Sanjeeda Shaikh is staying away from her husband due to some internal issues. If these reports are to be believed, the actor is also the mother of a four-month-old daughter.

As per the same reports, they had opted for surrogacy through which they had the daughter. However, neither Sanjeeda Shaikh nor Aamir Ali have spoken about the same yet, and nothing is official.

Recently, the actor took to her official social media handle and shared a post. The post featured in her Instagram story section, which said that she values her privacy and personal life. Things escalated when the actor returned from a shoot in London and went to her maternal home, and rumours started spreading about this, saying that the couple is not on good terms with each other. Here is the post that Shaikh had shared on her Instagram handle.

On the work front, Sanjeeda Shaikh will be next seen in the revenge drama Taish, and it will be directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The film will feature Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. It is being produced by Nambiar and Nishant Pitti.

